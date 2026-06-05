CNH and TIM Invest Around R$ 77 Million To Bring Connectivity to Rural Regions in Brazil

CNH, a global leader in agricultural and construction equipment and technology, and TIM, the leading company in agribusiness connectivity with 100% 4G coverage nationwide, will invest approximately R$77 million in the deployment of 97 new telecommunications towers in the state of Minas Gerais as part of the Alô Minas III Program. The initiative, promoted by the state government, aims to expand mobile network coverage in rural and low population density areas. With the implementation of the new towers, the expectation is to strengthen the region’s digital infrastructure, enable access to technology in the field, and contribute to the economic and social development of the communities served.

The initiative reinforces the strategic partnership between CNH and TIM in the development of connectivity solutions for agriculture, building on already well established experiences such as the Connected Farm Case IH project in Água Boa (MT). Over three harvest seasons, the project delivered significant gains in productivity, operational efficiency, cost reduction, and lower environmental impact through the use of connected technologies. In this context, connectivity acts as a key infrastructure catalyst for rural communities, bringing high quality internet access to local schools and healthcare facilities.

In the case of connected machines in the field, beyond cost reduction and productivity gains, they also generate data that goes far beyond indicating whether the machine is operating properly. Through the Case IH and New Holland monitoring centers, a specialized team provides support to dealerships and develops projects focused on increasing machine uptime in the field.

Case IH Connected Farm

Expected to be implemented within 18 months, the 97 towers should connect about 1.5 million hectares in Minas Gerais, benefiting more than 200 thousand people living in rural areas without connectivity, including about 47 rural schools, 11 basic health units and approximately 11 thousand properties.

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TIM Antenna

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire