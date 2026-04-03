CMG Home Loans Welcomes Rogers Lending Team

CMG Home Loans, the retail arm of the well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, announced today the addition of a new group: Rogers Lending Team. The team will be led by Hannah Rogers (NMLS ID# 1670130), a Georgia-based mortgage professional with nearly a decade of experience supporting home buyers through the financing process.

A graduate of Tennessee Technological University, Rogers began her career in real estate with Keller Williams, where she developed a strong foundation working directly with home buyers. She later transitioned into mortgage lending, joining Movement Mortgage in 2017. Over the course of her tenure, she built a reputation for helping clients navigate the path to homeownership while fostering strong relationships with local real estate partners.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to bring my team to CMG,” said Rogers. “We are excited to align with a local team of like-minded professionals that support us in serving our clients at a higher level. We believe making this move will elevate our relationships in the community and our offerings to our sphere and partners. We look forward to the bright future ahead.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Hannah Rogers and her amazing team to CMG,” added Beth Eubanks, Branch Manager. “They are highly respected here in our Chattanooga/North Georgia market with an outstanding reputation! We are excited to have them here and look forward to watching them shine with CMG!”

With the addition of Rogers Lending Team, CMG Home Loans continues to grow its presence across Georgia, creating new opportunities for loan officers and real estate professionals to succeed alongside the company.

If you’re interested in working with Hannah and her team or want to learn about other career opportunities at CMG, click here.

About CMG Home Loans

CMG Home Loans is a privately held, well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Known for its proprietary technology, retail innovation, and customer-centric approach, CMG focuses on empowering homeownership through smarter lending solutions.

CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. (CMG Mortgage, Inc. NMLS ID# 1820 (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Visit: https://www.cmghomeloans.com/

Media Contact

Alina Lundholm

Phone: (847) 380-1954

Email: alundholm@cmgfi.com

SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire