Clutch Report: 90% of Businesses Use Graphic Designers as AI Reshapes Creative Work

Businesses are increasing design investment even as AI tools become part of everyday creative workflows.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Clutch research finds that 90% of businesses use graphic designers in some capacity, reinforcing that design remains deeply embedded in modern business strategy. At the same time, 88% of businesses report using AI design tools, showing that while automation is becoming more common, it is not replacing the need for professional creative expertise.

Businesses Are Still Investing in Graphic Design

Nearly half of businesses (47%) say they increased their graphic design budgets over the past year, while 32% say spending stayed about the same. Looking ahead, 53% expect to increase their investment in graphic design over the next 12 months.

“AI is changing workflows, but it is not eliminating the need for strategic creative work,” said Jeanette Godreau, Clutch Analyst. “Businesses still rely on designers to bring originality, judgment, and brand understanding to the work that matters most.”

Creativity and Performance Continue to Drive Demand

When hiring graphic designers, businesses rank creativity as the most important trait, with 39% naming it as their top priority. Strategic thinking (19%) and reliability (17%) follow, while speed (7%) and affordability (7%) rank far lower.

Graphic design is also closely tied to measurable outcomes. Businesses say design has the biggest impact on advertising performance (31%) and social media engagement (30%). Demand for social media content is rising fastest, with 50% of businesses reporting increased need over the past year.

AI Is Replacing Simple Tasks, Not Strategic Design Work

While AI adoption is widespread, its impact is more limited than many expect. Only 18% of businesses say AI has reduced their need for designers, while 32% say AI has replaced only simple design tasks.

This suggests that businesses are most comfortable using AI for production-level work, while brand identity, strategic direction, and higher-level creative thinking remain human-led.

The full report is available on Clutch.

