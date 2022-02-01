Club Wyndham Gifts Moms the Ultimate Breakfast-In-Bed Experience This Mother’s Day

Nation’s largest vacation ownership club partners with Take a Chef to gift mom a private chef on vacation – without having to leave her suite

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Club Wyndham®, the nation’s largest vacation club, spreads the love this Mother’s Day with a special promotion – a complimentary in-suite breakfast in bed experience prepared by a private chef, just for mom. Valid at nine Club Wyndham resort properties across the U.S., guests who book a qualifying stay over Mother’s Day (May 12) will receive a free meal code to redeem with private chef network Take a Chef.









Available through May 5 via rentals website Extra Holidays, travelers who book this promotion will receive a Take a Chef credit redeemable for a complimentary farm-to-table meal in-suite for mom. Whether she’s drawn to serene ocean views or the vibrant energy of the city, moms can kickstart their special day with an indulgent meal in bed. At Club Wyndham Palm-Aire, Chef Andres Martello can serve up tantalizing specialties like yellow corn empanadas and eggs Benedict over English muffins and crispy bacon, perfect for savoring amidst the tranquil coastal setting. At bustling Club Wyndham Atlanta, Chef Desiree Magwood can whip up her signature French toast, promising a mouthwatering start to a day that’s all about mom.

The Club Wyndham Mother’s Day private chef promotion is eligible for bookings at these nine resorts nationwide:

Club Wyndham Oceanside Pier Resort – Oceanside, California

Club Wyndham Atlanta – Atlanta, Georgia

Club Wyndham Palm-Aire – Pompano Beach, Florida

Club Wyndham Cypress Palms – Kissimmee, Florida

Club Wyndham Smoky Mountains – Sevierville, Tennessee

Club Wyndham Branson at the Meadows – Branson, Missouri

Club Wyndham Pagosa – Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Club Wyndham Patriots’ Place – Williamsburg, Virginia

Club Wyndham Park City – Park City, Utah

The homestyle amenities found in Club Wyndham suites make the perfect backdrop for easy entertaining while vacationing with family. With comfortable suites featuring multiple bedrooms and separate living areas, as well as fully equipped kitchens in many locations, Club Wyndham resorts allow travelers to recharge and reconnect in exciting destinations, without sacrificing the comforts of home.

“Having access to a full-sized kitchen in most suites is one of the many perks of staying with Club Wyndham, but this Mother’s Day, we don’t want mom in it,” said Annie Roberts, senior vice president of Club & Owner Services, Club Wyndham. “What better way to honor the woman who cares for everyone else than by indulging her in a private culinary experience on vacation – without having to change out of her pajamas? With travelers increasingly seeking unique vacation experiences, including authentic meals made with locally sourced ingredients, this is sure to be the most memorable Mother’s Day yet.”

Take a Chef partners with 40,000 private chefs in more than 100 countries and 500 destinations to deliver specialized culinary services. Academically trained with 10+ years of professional experience, Take a Chef masters of cuisine work directly with customers to plan an inspired menu that celebrates local and popular international dishes, while reflecting customers’ unique dietary preferences and tastes. Take a Chef experts will take care of the entire meal from start to finish – including grocery shopping, meal preparation, serving and clean up – allowing guests to sit back and relax while on vacation.

Travelers interested in booking the Club Wyndham Mother’s Day private chef promotion can do so by visiting www.extraholidays.com/welovemom and using code word WELOVEMOM.

*OFFER DETAILS: Book by May 5, 2024. Eligible bookings must include the night of May 12, 2024. Enter promo code WELOVEMOM at check-out. Qualifying reservations made through Extra Holidays will receive an email within two business days of their resort booking that includes a code redeemable for a complimentary meal for one person, prepared by a private chef and fulfilled through Take a Chef. Additional meals can be added to Take a Chef reservation at the expense of customer. Customer is responsible for redeeming their free meal code directly with Take a Chef at least five (5) days prior to resort stay. Chef services/experiences are provided by a third party (Take a Chef). Club Wyndham, and its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and officers, are not responsible or liable for any loss, injury or damage of any sort incurred as a result of any such chef services or experiences. Two-night minimum length of stay required. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations are subject to availability. Reservations may be limited during certain holidays. Extra Holidays reservation cost is for accommodations only and does not include additional expenses such as nightly room tax, airfare, additional meals, transportation, and other incidental expenses. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted. Void where prohibited by law.

CST: 21414-50 Registration as a seller of travel does not constitute approval by the State of California. Fla. Seller of Travel Reg. No. ST-35519. Washington Seller of Travel Reg. No. 603-338-177. HI TAR No. 7404. Extra Holidays HI TAT Broker ID: TA-075-433-7792-01. Hawaii Plan Manager ID. Offered by Extra Holidays, LLC, 6277 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32821.

About Club Wyndham®

Club Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand as part of Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership business. From the busy streets of the Big Apple to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham owners have access to more than 100 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort suites featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what’s on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham offers the chance to live it. All Club Wyndham resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY, and the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Club Wyndham is part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) and its portfolio of travel businesses.

