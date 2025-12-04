Club Car Wash Opens New Location in Fairview Heights, Illinois

Celebrate Grand Opening with $3,500 Giveaway and $1 MVP Washes

Club Car Wash announces its new location at 6118 Illinois Dr. The company is marking the occasion with a $3,500 vacation package giveaway and more.

The first 250 customers will receive scratch-off tickets for the chance to win free washes and the grand prize. The first 200 customers will receive free ice cream cards for TC’s Treats & Eats. The company is also giving customers the chance to try any Membership for just $10 per month for three months. This offer is available online and in-store for a limited time.

Starting on the site’s opening day, customers can get the company’s best MVP Wash for just $1. All wash proceeds will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN), an organization that supports local children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. This offer is only available for a limited time.

“We’ve been working with CMN since 2021, and we’re proud that our impact continues to grow with our partnership,” said Collin Bartels, President at Club Car Wash. “We’re glad the Fairview Heights community gets to see first-hand how meaningful their business with us is to local kids and their families.”

Club Car Wash continues to partner with CMN Hospitals for $12 Tuesdays, where customers can get an MVP Wash for $12, originally priced at $25.

To learn more, visit www.clubcarwash.com .

Contact Information

Sarah Smith

Chief Marketing Officer

marketing@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416 – 9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire