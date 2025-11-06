Club Car Wash Kicks Off Grand Opening in Joplin, Missouri, With $3,500 Giveaway

Get MVP Washes for Just $1 – Proceeds Go to Bright Futures

Club Car Wash announces the grand opening of its new location at 1626 W 7th St. The company is replacing the previous Let’s Go Car Wash, marking its 50th site in Missouri.

To celebrate its grand opening, Club Car Wash is giving customers the chance to win a $3,500 vacation package with a limited-time giveaway. The first 250 customers will receive scratch-off tickets to win the grand prize, with one winning ticket in the mix.

The company is also handing out free coffee cards to the first 100 customers for Joplin Avenue Coffee Company, a local business in downtown Joplin.

For a limited time only, new customers can get the company’s best MVP Wash for just $1. All proceeds from the $1 washes will be donated to Bright Futures, a local nonprofit that supports students in need through mentorship programs and food, clothing, and school supply donations.

“There shouldn’t be any barriers between a student and their education,” said Cory Via, Chief Operations Officer at Club Car Wash. “We’re proud to partner with an organization that’s providing our next generation of students with the tools for success.”

Club Car Wash is also offering a special discount to mark its grand opening. For a limited time, new customers can get any Membership for just $10 per month for three months – available online and in-store at 1626 W 7th St.

For past members of Let’s Go Car Wash who have questions about billing, please contact the company’s Customer Service Team at (833) 416-9975 (option 2).

