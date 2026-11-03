Club Car Wash Expands Offshore Racing Sponsorship to Class 2 with Championship-Winning BPR Offshore Racing Team

Leading express car wash brand adds a second boat to its offshore program, pairing veteran racer and boat builder Randy Sweers with driver Johnny “Uncle Johnny” Schillace

Club Car Wash, one of the nation’s fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the expansion of its sponsorship with championship-winning BPR Offshore Racing to include a Class 2 powerboat. The newly branded Club Car Wash Class 2 R-Sport #33 will begin testing in early 2027 ahead of its debut at the season-opening race in New Orleans, April 2-4, 2027.

The Club Car Wash Class 2 entry is a 39-foot R-Sport 396 catamaran powered by twin Mercury Racing 500 engines, producing a combined 1,000 horsepower. The boat will be throttled by longtime offshore racer and boat manufacturer Randy Sweers, owner and builder of R-Sport offshore catamarans, who has been racing since 1995 and brings an intimate knowledge of the boat he builds.

Behind the wheel will be Johnny Schillace, better known in the offshore racing world as “Uncle Johnny.” Schillace is coming off his rookie season in the Superstock class, where he gained valuable seat time and experience. With Sweers’ experience and Schillace’s eagerness to learn, the team has high expectations heading into 2027 and sees the pairing as a strong foundation for the future. Bill Pyburn, owner of BPR Offshore Racing, will manage the team.

“I can’t wait. I’m really excited and looking forward to it,” said Schillace. “My rookie year in Superstock gave me valuable seat time and experience. What I’m most excited about is having my sponsor come along with me, and doing it with this team. Bill and I have known each other for several years, and we’ve trusted each other from day one. We both want to win, and we have a true passion for this sport. This team won’t settle for anything less than a championship.”

“We feel like this is the perfect opportunity to jump into Class 2,” said Pyburn. “It’s a class that’s growing and has now been picked up as a UIM Championship series class. It only made sense to partner a Class 2 team to go along with our Class 1 Club Car Wash team.”

“This is a great opportunity for me,” said Sweers. “I’ve always run my own teams, and I’ve never had a partnership like this. Between what Bill has built and Rollie’s vision, this team brings a real level of professionalism. Johnny is eager to learn and he has talent, and that’s a big part of it. I designed and built this boat, and there’s no better way to prove it on the race course than with Club Car Wash, Bill and Johnny.”

Recognized as one of the most competitive and professional teams in offshore powerboat racing, BPR Offshore Racing has built its reputation through championship success, meticulous preparation, and excellence both on and off the water, qualities that closely align with Club Car Wash’s dedication to delivering an exceptional customer experience.

“At Club Car Wash, we never settle in anything that we do, and we look for partners who share that same mindset,” said Rollie Bartels, Founder and CEO of Club Car Wash. “We’re proud to support Randy, Johnny and the entire BPR team as we grow our presence in offshore racing, while creating memorable experiences for racing fans and our members throughout the season.”

As part of the expanded partnership, Club Car Wash branding will feature prominently on the Class 2 R-Sport #33, alongside the BPR Offshore Racing Team’s Class 1 powerboat and associated team assets. The collaboration will extend well beyond the racecourse, incorporating race-day experiences, digital content, community engagement initiatives, and fan activations.

The sponsorship reinforces Club Car Wash’s ongoing commitment to investing in partnerships that inspire performance, passion, and community involvement. Through professional sports partnerships, charitable initiatives, and local events, the company continues to create meaningful experiences that extend beyond the wash and strengthen the communities it serves.

About Club Car Wash

Club Car Wash is one of the largest and fastest-growing express car wash companies in the United States, operating locations across multiple states. Headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, Club Car Wash is committed to delivering an exceptional wash experience through industry-leading technology, outstanding customer service, and a strong dedication to giving back to the communities it serves.

About the BPR Offshore Racing Team

The BPR Offshore Racing Team is one of America’s premier offshore powerboat racing organizations. Based in Florida, the team campaigns some of the sport’s most competitive race boats: a Supercat competing under the Dirty Money Racing banner, its flagship Class 1 powerboat proudly representing Club Car Wash, and, beginning in 2027, the Club Car Wash Class 2 R-Sport #33. BPR Offshore Racing has built a reputation for elite performance, professionalism and relentless competitiveness, capturing multiple national championships while establishing itself as one of the sport’s benchmark teams. In 2026, the team competed for the prestigious UIM Class 1 World Championship, continuing its pursuit of success on the international stage. For more information, visit https://offshore.clubcarwash.com/ .

Media Contact

Media@clubcarwash.com

SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire