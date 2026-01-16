Club Car Wash Celebrates New Site in Denton, Texas, with Giveaway and Deals

Get $1 MVP Washes – All Proceeds Donated to Serve Denton

Club Car Wash celebrates the grand opening of its new location at 2492 E University Dr with a $3,500 vacation giveaway, $1 MVP Washes, and a special offer for new Members.

The first 250 customers will receive scratch-off tickets for the chance to win the grand prize- a $3,500 vacation package. Some scratch-off tickets contain other prizes, like free washes, that can be redeemed at another visit. The first 200 customers will receive free coffee cards for Froth Coffee and Dessert Bar Denton, located on the UNT campus.

For a limited time, customers can get Club Car Wash’s best MVP Wash, valued at $26, for just $1. All proceeds from the $1 Washes will be donated to Serve Denton, a local organization that supports nonprofits.

“We’re excited to expand our reach in Texas,” said Cory Via, Chief Operations Officer at Club Car Wash. “We’re proud to be partnering with local businesses and nonprofits to leave a lasting mark on the Denton community.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Club Car Wash is offering new customers a special deal on Memberships. For a limited time, customers can get any Membership for just $10 per month, allowing new Members to test out the company’s features before committing to a full-price plan.

To learn more, visit www.clubcarwash.com .

