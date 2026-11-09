Club Car Wash Announces Upcoming Veterans Day Deal

Get a Free MVP Wash as a Veteran or Active Military

Club Car Wash announces its upcoming plans for Veterans Day to celebrate community members who have served or are currently serving.

On Wednesday, November 11, Club Car Wash will provide free MVP Washes to veterans and active military members when they present a valid military or veteran ID. The offer will be available at all Club Car Wash locations on the holiday.

“We want to show our appreciation for those who served our country by providing our best service,” said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. “To the veterans and active military members in our communities, thank you for your bravery and sacrifice.”

Club Car Wash offers a separate Military Discount year-round, giving active military members and veterans $5 off its top two Memberships. Eligible customers can redeem the discount by showing their military or veteran ID at any store.

The company’s MVP Wash is its top wash tier of four. The wash includes Graphene Protection, Ceramic and Tire Shine, and underbody treatment. All wash options also include a pre-soak service and complimentary microfiber towels, vacuums, and air compressors.

Club Car Wash Members enjoy unlimited washes at all locations and a contactless wash experience through the Express Member Lane. Members can also get complimentary air fresheners upon request and access exclusive perks through the Club Car Wash Mobile App. The company’s Platinum Rewards program allows Members to earn points for washing and other app engagements to redeem discounts on monthly Membership charges, and Members can also enter monthly giveaways in the app.

To learn more about Club Car Wash’s Veterans Day offer, visit https://clubcarwash.com/csp?id=veterans_day

Contact Information

Media

media@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416 – 9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire