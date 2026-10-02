Club Car Wash Acquires Mr. Bubbles Car Wash in Aurora, Illinois

Updates on Renovations and Membership Details to Follow

Club Car Wash announces it has acquired Mr. Bubbles Car Wash, a local car wash in Aurora, Illinois.

The previous Mr. Bubbles Car Wash will temporarily close for renovations starting October 2, 2026, and is estimated to reopen as Club Car Wash on October 15, 2026.

Before transitioning to the new company, former Mr. Bubbles Car Wash members can unlock an exclusive Club Car Wash Membership offer online, which will only be available for a limited time prior to the participating store’s reopening.

“We’re excited to welcome Mr. Bubbles Car Wash customers to the Club,” said President of Club Car Wash, Collin Bartels. “We understand these transitions can be hard, and our team is dedicated to upholding the impact the former wash had on the local community. We’re eager to serve Aurora with an enhanced wash experience and build relationships with our new neighbors.”

New Club Car Wash members can expect:

Exclusive Membership offers

Unlimited access to all Club Car Wash locations and the Express Member Lane

Advanced technology, premium amenities, and complimentary cleaning tools

Friendly teams, community service initiatives and local partnerships

Member perks in the Club Car Wash Mobile App

Special grand opening offers

Former Mr. Bubbles Car Wash customers are also invited to attend Club Car Wash’s One-Day Sale Event on October 11 from 10 AM to 5 PM. Attendees can sign up for an exclusive pre-opening offer, enter a giveaway, and enjoy other surprises during the event, which will be held at the existing Kirk Rd location.

For updates on reopening, renovations, and upcoming Membership offers, visit clubcarwash.com and follow Club Car Wash on social media.

To access special Membership savings, visit https://clubcarwash.com/csp?id=aurora

Contact Information

Media

media@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416 – 9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire