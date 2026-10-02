Club Car Wash Acquires Mr. Bubbles Car Wash in Aurora, Illinois
Updates on Renovations and Membership Details to Follow
AURORA, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / Club Car Wash announces it has acquired Mr. Bubbles Car Wash, a local car wash in Aurora, Illinois.
The previous Mr. Bubbles Car Wash will temporarily close for renovations starting October 2, 2026, and is estimated to reopen as Club Car Wash on October 15, 2026.
Before transitioning to the new company, former Mr. Bubbles Car Wash members can unlock an exclusive Club Car Wash Membership offer online, which will only be available for a limited time prior to the participating store’s reopening.
“We’re excited to welcome Mr. Bubbles Car Wash customers to the Club,” said President of Club Car Wash, Collin Bartels. “We understand these transitions can be hard, and our team is dedicated to upholding the impact the former wash had on the local community. We’re eager to serve Aurora with an enhanced wash experience and build relationships with our new neighbors.”
New Club Car Wash members can expect:
- Exclusive Membership offers
- Unlimited access to all Club Car Wash locations and the Express Member Lane
- Advanced technology, premium amenities, and complimentary cleaning tools
- Friendly teams, community service initiatives and local partnerships
- Member perks in the Club Car Wash Mobile App
- Special grand opening offers
Former Mr. Bubbles Car Wash customers are also invited to attend Club Car Wash’s One-Day Sale Event on October 11 from 10 AM to 5 PM. Attendees can sign up for an exclusive pre-opening offer, enter a giveaway, and enjoy other surprises during the event, which will be held at the existing Kirk Rd location.
For updates on reopening, renovations, and upcoming Membership offers, visit clubcarwash.com and follow Club Car Wash on social media.
To access special Membership savings, visit https://clubcarwash.com/csp?id=aurora
Contact Information
Media
media@clubcarwash.com
(833) 416 – 9975
SOURCE: Club Car Wash
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire