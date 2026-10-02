Club Car Wash Acquires Glide Xpress Car Wash and Announces Renovation Plans for 13 Stores

Club Car Wash announces it has acquired Glide Xpress Car Wash and will undergo renovations at 13 different stores across the Mid-South.

“We know this is a big change for Glide Xpress customers, and we’re honored to continue building on the relationships, exceptional service, and legacy that the former business is leaving behind,” said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. “We appreciate our new communities’ patience during this phase, and we’re excited to show them why Club Car Wash stands out.”

The company will honor current Glide Xpress Car Wash Memberships, which won’t change during the acquisition process. All Glide members’ plans and pricing will remain the same through December 31, 2027 , and will transition to Club Car Wash pricing afterwards.

Each Glide Xpress Car Wash location will close temporarily for a short renovation, typically a three-to-five-day period, and then reopen as Club Car Wash once changes are complete. Until Club Car Wash begins renovations, all Glide Xpress Car Wash locations will continue operating as usual. Signage will be posted with closure dates at each store in advance.

Upon each store’s grand opening as Club Car Wash, customers will have a chance to win a $1,000 giveaway and enjoy other special offers for a limited time, while supplies last. New members can also expect: