Cloudinary Unveils New Video Innovations, Empowering Brands and Tech Teams to Manage and Deliver Video Experiences With Ease

New Innovations Expand Supported Use Cases, Help Brands Meet Business-critical Accessibility Guidelines, and Simplify Post-production Workflows to Speed Content Velocity

Recently named in the Gartner® Market Guide for Video Platform Services, Cloudinary powers more than one billion videos for thousands of customers. Leading retailers, media publishers and marketplaces including Adidas, Bleacher Report, Doximity, Fiverr, Hydrow, Simpleview and Vorwerk trust Cloudinary to manage a variety of business-critical use cases – from conversion-boosting micro-videos on product and landing pages and automating partner or user-generated video workflows, to embedding video in web and mobile applications.

With its flexible APIs, composable architecture and AI-powered automation capabilities, Cloudinary Video offers a faster, more cost-efficient solution for any web or mobile app developer looking to embed high-performing video experiences into their platform versus building from scratch. According to Andrés Bastidas, Group Product Manager, Simpleview, a leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, and digital marketing solutions, “Our partnership with Cloudinary goes beyond tech integration, critical as that is. With Cloudinary we manage two billion images and videos every month across more than 1,300 customers, while leveraging Cloudinary’s reputation as a brand leader in visual media management and digital experience excellence. It’s a win-win for us and our customers.”

“Ensuring content is localized and fully accessible is not just the right thing to do, doing so also delivers enormous business benefits,” said Kim Matenchuk, Managing Director of Video, Cloudinary. “Companies doing business in the European Union must comply with the European Accessibility Act (EAA) by late June, so tools that help automate the creation of video captions and transcripts are critical. An added benefit is that these will also ultimately help reduce post-production costs. With our new AI capabilities brands can not only transcribe video content, but also translate it for use in different geographies – and so much more.”

New features make delivering video-rich experiences easy:

Make video more accessible

Ensure video content meets critical web accessibility guidelines and standards, including WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) 2.1 Level AA

Configure multiple audio tracks to any video stream to meet accessibility and localization needs

Use AI to automatically translate audio and video content into any language to improve reach and localized engagement and automatically generate video details like titles, descriptions and tags

Leverage translations editor to refine AI-generated text for maximum accuracy

Customize videos faster

Cloudinary’s Video Player Studio can now be easily embedded in any web application, including CMS, PIM or Ecommerce platform, enabling content teams to customize the video playback experience seamlessly from their preferred application.

Leverage any player configuration as a re-usable profile and apply or update across multiple videos instantly to deliver personalized video experiences at scale

Boost engagement for explainer or on-demand video

Support streaming of long-form video in vibrant high-definition and 4K resolutions

In-video visual search which enables viewers to search and navigate to specific topics in longer videos for faster discoverability

Power live streams

Embed Cloudinary’s Live Stream API to power events such as product demos, shopping events, fitness workouts, live property tours and more

Automatically record for on-demand viewing and simulcast to social media platforms to boost reach and engagement

Monitor live stream health and get real-time engagement analytics

To learn more, visit the Cloudinary website and read today’s blog. Prospective users can also experience a few of the most impactful features with Cloudinary’s interactive demos and evaluate the financial benefits of AI automation for their business with the Cloudinary Video Value Calculator. For more information about Cloudinary’s commitment to Video Accessibility visit its website and read its new eBook on the European Accessibility Act.

