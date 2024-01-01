Cloudinary Adds AI-Powered Video Publishing Automation to MediaFlows

New capabilities automate subtitle generation and translation, metadata enrichment, and chapter creation to help brands enrich video experiences, boost SEO/GEO, and streamline video publishing

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Cloudinary, the image and video platform powering many of the world’s leading brands, today announced that it has added new capabilities to MediaFlows, its no-code workflow automation engine. These capabilities use AI to automate essential but laborious video post-production tasks like generating and translating subtitles, creating video metadata (title, description, and tags), and creating chapter points for easy navigation. With MediaFlows for Video, brands are able to publish enriched, accessible, and search-optimized video content faster and at scale.





With 63% of consumers now preferring to learn about products via video (Source: Wyzowl), video’s value is undeniable. However brands can struggle to produce video at scale that is optimized for international audiences, accessible to all viewers, and discoverable across both traditional search engines and agentic search in LLMs. The new MediaFlows features handle all of the heavy lifting, automating workflows that historically have required significant manual effort and specialist resources.

What’s New in MediaFlows

Brands can design custom video workflows inside MediaFlows’ intuitive no-code workflow builder or by using the platform’s natural language workflow agent. The newly released capabilities include:

Subtitle generation and translation. Automatically extract subtitles from original audio and translate them into multiple languages, delivering localized viewing experiences that expand market reach and audience engagement without manual effort.

Automatically extract subtitles from original audio and translate them into multiple languages, delivering localized viewing experiences that expand market reach and audience engagement without manual effort. AI-generated video metadata. Trigger automatic generation of video titles, descriptions, and metadata tags to enrich the viewing experience, improve asset discoverability within DAM systems, enhance SEO performance, and strengthen presence in LLM-powered agentic search results.

Trigger automatic generation of video titles, descriptions, and metadata tags to enrich the viewing experience, improve asset discoverability within DAM systems, enhance SEO performance, and strengthen presence in LLM-powered agentic search results. Automated chapter generation. Automatically generate chapter markers to enable intuitive in-video navigation, improving the playback experience for viewers of long-form content such as product demos, explainer videos, and review videos.

The new video capabilities in MediaFlows further slash time-to-market and operational costs for brands in industries like e-commerce, media and entertainment, and enterprise technology that need to produce video at scale while delivering rich, high performing viewer experiences across diverse platforms. Speed matters too. These companies often have high-end requirements, like same-day publishing across international markets and having to meet accessibility regulations that require subtitled video content.

“Every brand knows that video matters. It helps boost everything from conversions to engagement to trust. The brands that win are the ones that successfully operationalize it,” said Tali Rosman, Managing Director, Video at Cloudinary. “MediaFlows helps teams automate essential work that usually slows video down – localization, metadata, and navigation. It turns scale and complexity from being production bottlenecks into competitive strengths.”

The new MediaFlows for Video capabilities are generally available today. To learn more, visit https://cloudinary.com/products/mediaflows.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video platform that enables the world’s most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at global scale. More than three million users and 11,000 customers, including Adidas, Etsy, Fiverr, Grubhub, Mattel, Minted, Paul Smith, and Zalando rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps and sites to life. Backed by an ecosystem of more than 300 partners, integrations and plug-ins, Cloudinary’s AI-powered image and video solutions offer a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver engaging visual content to anyone, anywhere. As a result, brands across all industries are seeing up to a 203% ROI with benefits including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

Contacts

Juli Greenwood



Senior Director, Communications and Content



juli@cloudinary.com