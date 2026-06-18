Cloud Engineer Lalith Sriram Datla Drives Secure Cloud Innovation Across Healthcare and Insurance Industries

With nearly four years of hands-on experience in DevOps, cloud engineering, and CI/CD automation, Lalith Sriram Datla has emerged as a vital force in designing secure and resilient IT systems for mission-critical industries. His recent work with GE Healthcare and Chubb Limited highlights a consistent track record of driving innovation, cost efficiency, and infrastructure modernization across complex, regulated environments.

Datla currently serves as a Consultant and Cloud Engineer at GE Healthcare, where he spearheads the deployment and management of secure cloud environments using AWS services. His work includes the automation of infrastructure provisioning via Terraform, implementation of IAM-based security architectures, and integration of advanced monitoring solutions using Prometheus, Grafana, and CloudWatch. Notably, he contributed to a 50% reduction in deployment time and helped achieve 90% downtime mitigation through 24/7 on-call cloud operations using PagerDuty.

Prior to this, Datla contributed significantly to insurance giant Chubb Limited, optimizing back-end infrastructure to support over 130,000 educational institutions nationwide. As a Software Developer, he led key initiatives around Java-based web services, AWS-based deployment architectures, and CI/CD optimization through Jenkins pipelines. His efforts improved system performance, reduced customer support tickets by 30%, and enabled weekly production releases through automation.

“Technology is most powerful when it enables organizations to innovate faster and operate with confidence. I’m committed to building cloud solutions that not only improve performance and security but also empower teams to move forward without limitations.”

– Lalith Sriram Datla

“Lalith has consistently demonstrated the ability to bridge deep technical expertise with practical business outcomes,” said a senior technical lead at GE Healthcare. “His ability to create secure, efficient, and scalable cloud environments has been instrumental in improving operational agility.”

Datla’s credentials reflect his commitment to continuous learning and excellence. He holds certifications including AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate, Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate, and the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA). Additionally, his experience spans across DevOps tools such as GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, and infrastructure-as-code principles using Terraform.

He also brings a collaborative edge, having worked in Agile environments across multinational teams, with strong experience in tools such as ServiceNow, JIRA, and Confluence for incident and project tracking.

Looking ahead, Lalith Sriram Datla aims to expand his impact by leveraging emerging technologies in multi-cloud orchestration, containerization, and generative AI to further enhance enterprise DevOps maturity.

Media Details

Name: Lalith Sriram Datla

Website: https://lalith-datla-portfolio.vercel.app/

County: United States

Email: lalithsriramd@gmail.com

SOURCE: Lalith Sriram Datla

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire