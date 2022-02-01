Clix Unveils Hollywood’s Fab50 Women Streaming Stars Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett Lead the 2023 List

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClixCelebatesWomensHistoryMonth–Clix Inc., the free every-screen “Guidance Guru” for leading streaming movies and series unveils its second annual list of extraordinary women actors and storytellers – a tribute to International Women’s Day on March 8 and Women’s History Month as we honor Hollywood’s Fab50, from Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Zendaya, Kerry Condon, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Williams, Millie Bobby Brown, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Shonda Rhimes, Anna De Armas, Aubrey Plaza and more in 2023’s rich tapestry of women talent.

“Entertainment is a cultural barometer of our tastes, our attractions, and the changing role of ethnicity, race, and gender in our lives,” said Los Angeles based psychologist, Dr. Karen Dean Fritts, PhD., LMFT. “What is particularly inspiring about this year’s list of actresses and storytellers is the sheer range of genres and roles that these women have tackled.”

From superheroes to an exceptionally interesting filmmaker’s mom and a tragic-but-brilliant movie star to a stoically weird/wicked Addams, an extraordinary entrepreneur-turned-convict, and a loveably neurotic vacationing shooter… women were at the forefront of Hollywood’s best, from the innovative cinema to must-binge streaming stories – an international footprint:

Poker Face, Wakanda Forever, Women King, White Lotus, Banshees of Inisherin, Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, Blonde, The Fabelmans, The Dropout, Ozark, Glass Onion, Bridgerton, Wednesday, Tar, Till, Avatar, Euphoria, Abbott Elementary, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Stranger Things, The Whale, Yellowstone, Poker Face, and more of our best productions now streaming across screens and platforms worldwide.

“It’s truly this global list of extraordinary women-led artistic work that provides a sense of hope in what’s to come,” said Dr. Fritts. “As we celebrate women’s achievements this

month, lets also acknowledge the barriers which women have transcended as they continue to pave the road before them – and invent bridges yet to be imagined.”

Clix is the leading discovery guide to the ocean of video now streaming across all major platforms including, Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock, AMC+ and more to come as entertainment consumers increasingly become “cord-cutters” and opt to stream rather than watch traditional TV and cable channels.

The Clix methodology in choosing its Fab50 Women Stars utilized a combination of AI/Machine Learning and actual human entertainment experts. The Clix team analyzed several categories to choose these top women, including social trending, critical reviews, acting performance and storytelling in front and behind the camera.

Here is the Clix Fab50 Top Actresses and Storytellers – our most binge-worthy talent, the leading streaming entertainment stars of 2023…

Angela Bassett, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Disney+) Kerry Condon, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (HBOMax) Hong Chau, ‘The Whale’ (Theaters) Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once (Paramount+) Michelle Yeoh, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once (Paramount+) Zoe Saldaña, Avatar: Way of the Water (Theaters) Cate Blanchett, TAR (Peacock) Margot Robbie, Babylon (Theaters) Viola Davis, Woman King (Netflix) Anne Hathaway, Armageddon Time (Peacock) Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix) Jenna Ortega, Wednesday (Netflix) Ana De Armas, Blonde (Netflix) Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans (AppleTV) Zendaya, Euphoria (HBOMax) Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC) Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu) Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBOMax) Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix) Kate Hudson, Glass Onion (Netflix) Mindy Kaling, Sex Lives of College Girls (HBOMax) Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton (Netflix) Simone Ashley, Bridgerton (Netflix) Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone (Paramount) Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBOMax) Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock) Helen Mirren, 1923 (Paramount+) Julia Schlaepfer, 1923 (Paramount+) Isabel May, 1883 (Paramount+) Dede Gardner, Women Talking (Amazon Prime) Frances McDormand, Women Talking (Amazon Prime) Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile (HBO Max) Whoopi Goldberg, TILL (AppleTV) Zoe Kravitz, The Batman (HBO Max) Lupita Nyong’o, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Disney+) Sandra Bullock, The Lost City (Theaters) Patricia Arquette, Severance (AppleTV) Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling (HBOMax) Letitica Wright, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Disney+) Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling (HBOMax) Julia Louis Dreyfus, You People (Netflix) Lauren London, You People (Netflix) Jennifer Lopez, Shotgun Wedding, (Amazon Prime) Julia Roberts, Ticket to Paradise, (Peacock) Keke Palmer, NOPE (Peacock) Aubrey Plaza, Emily The Criminal (Netflix) Carey Mulligan, She Said (Peacock) Storm Reid, Missing (Theaters) Mariana Trevino, A Man Called Otto (Amazon Prime) Thandiwe Newton, God’s Country (Amazon Prime)

For more information visit: www.clixtv.com

About Clix, Inc.

Clix is a video-centric guide to the best streaming entertainment, providing a critical consumer solution to universal demand for What to Watch Now – and Where to Watch It. Clix is a promotional champion of top series and movies on major streaming platforms, making it simpler for viewers to find what they want to watch and subscribe to leading streaming services. Clix is also a promotional venue for theatrically released feature films. Clix is an immersive, direct-to-consumer brand experience where viewers can watch, shop and earn Clix cash rewards redeemable for brand products or for charities they support.

Clix is multi-platform streaming company at the intersection of entertainment, technology and e-commerce. It is free and reaches 120 million digital television homes, and streams to more than 100 million online viewers monthly. It has distribution on every screen for mobile, web and home consumption: along with the company’s web, iOS and Android distribution. Clix is carried on over 80 long-form linear channels on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, IMDb TV, Box One, LG Smart TV, and all Plex TV channels.

Clix Leadership Team

Edward M. Sullivan is Clix founder and CEO. He is a recipient of multiple Emmy and Telly Awards for his entertainment industry marketing and branding as head of Pittard-Sullivan, which launched and re-launched over 200 channels worldwide, including CBS, ABC, Fox, HBO,

Discovery Communications, and DirecTV. Sullivan was a catalyst in driving viewers to specific programs and networks for distributors, studios, content creators, and advertisers. His company also worked closely with Jolna on developing the brand and network-like interface for personal video recorder company TiVo and Microsoft’s WebTV.

Stacy Jolna, founder and Chief Marketing Officer, is the recipient of multiple News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the Cannes Lion and the Peabody Award. He has stood at the crossroads of media and technology for three decades. As a founding executive team member of TiVo, another successful industry disrupter, Jolna helped propel the company from concept to successful IPO and billion dollar market capitalization. He served as Chief Marketing Officer building the iconic TiVo brand and running point on investments by nearly every major media company. He served as SVP and General Manager of News Corp/TV Guide’s Digital TV Group. A successful broadcast journalism executive prior to going digital, at Time Warner/CNN he was Senior V.P. and Senior Executive Producer for Special Reports and launched award-winning “CNN Presents.”

Patricia Sullivan, founder and Chief Creative Officer, is an award-winning entertainment industry entrepreneur who built several production and post-production companies from concept to multi-million dollar exits. A veteran Hollywood producer, her innovative productions helped launch networks and TV shows globally. Patricia has created movie trailers driving opening weekend box office revenues beyond the $100 million mark for studios such as Disney. Patricia’s work has been honored with top awards including ATAS (Emmy), NY Film Festival, Monitor, Belding, BDA, Houston Film Festival, Gracie and Telly.

