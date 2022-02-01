Clix Honors 30 Under 30 Streaming Stars Halle Bailey, Colin O’Brien, Jenna Ortega, Bella Ramsey and Zendaya

Hollywood’s Green Shoots of Spring!

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BellaRamsey–Clix Inc., the free every-screen digital “Guidance Guru” for leading streaming movies and series celebrates young Hollywood’s 30 Under 30 coming of age talent. “Hollywood’s Green Shoots of Spring” honors the best young talent to the acting craft from ages 14 to 29: Halle Bailey, Jenna Ortega, Colin O’Brien, Finn Little, Millie Bobbie Brown, Letitia Wright, Zendaya and more.





From Gen. Z to early Millennials, this year’s younger generations of Hollywood talent represent among the best trained and educated, the most technology savvy, as well as highly diverse by gender and race in the history of video series and film. Fueled by the explosion of advanced technology-driven streaming content across platforms and screens, extraordinary new creative possibilities are expanding roles for the industry’s next great rush of talent in front of the cameras – as well as for influential entertainment fans across the global Internet.

“The rise of streaming services offers a unique opportunity for actors,” said David Strasberg, Creative CEO of the storied Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, considered the global leader in “Method Acting” and the training forum for award-winning talent including, Scarlett Johansson, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, Angelina Jolie, Claire Danes, Laura Dern, Barbara Streisand, Sienna Miller, Cicely Tyson, and Marilyn Monroe. “Modern actors have more opportunities to break through traditional barriers and, with it, an increased opportunity to create and tell their own unique stories.”

Clix honors this past year’s most notable young streaming stars, including performances by Halle Bailey, 22, in The Little Mermaid (Disney+), Finn Little, 16, in Yellowstone (Peacock), Colin O’Brien, 14, in Dear Edward (AppleTV), Gabrielle Labelle, 20, The Fabelmans (AppleTV), Isabel May, 22, 1883 (Paramount+), Zendaya, 26, Euphoria (HBO Max), Camila Morrone, 25, Daisy Jones and The Six (Prime Video), Bella Ramsey, 19, The Last of Us (HBO Max), Jenna Ortega, 20, Wednesday (Netflix), Letitia Wright, 29, in Wakanda Forever (Disney+), Millie Bobbie Brown, 19, Stranger Things (Netflix), Tilly Keeper, 25, YOU (Netflix), Julia Schlaepfler, 27, 1923, (Paramount+) and more.

Adds Strasberg: “The streaming market signals an exciting new era in entertainment; one that upholds and celebrates diverse actors, allowing for a wave of talented performers to emerge and thrive.”

The Clix methodology in choosing 30 Under 30 Streaming Stars utilized a combination of AI and human entertainment experts. The Clix team analyzed several categories to choose these top young actors, including social trending, critical reviews, and performance.

Here are Hollywood’s Green Shoots of Spring 2023, the Clix 30 Under 30 Streaming Stars:

Colin O’Brien, 14, Dear Edward, AppleTV Jalyn Hall, 16, TILL, AppleTV Finn Little, 16, Yellowstone, Peacock Jahi Di’Allo Winston, 19, We Have a Ghost, Netflix Bella Ramsey, 19, Last of Us, HBO Max Millie Bobby Brown, 19, Stranger Things, Netflix Jenna Ortega, 20, Wednesday, Netflix Gabrielle Labelle, 20, Fabelmans, AppleTV Bella Shepard, 21, Wolf Pack, Paramount+ Lukita Maxwell, 21, Shrinking, AppleTV Tilly Keeper, 25, You, Netflix Caleb McLaughlin, 21, Stranger Things, Netflix Halle Bailey, 22, The Little Mermaid, Disney+ Isabel May, 22, 1883, Paramount+ Jabari Banks, 24, BEL-AIR, Peacock Peyton Roy, 24, School Spirits, Paramount+ Emma Laird, 24, Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount+ Michelle Randolph, 25, 1923, Paramount+ Sydney Sweeney, 25, Euphoria, HBOMax Camila Morrone, 25, Daisy Jones and The Six, Amazon Prime Coco Jones, 25, BEL-AIR, Peacock Zendaya, 26, Euphoria, HBOMax Chloe Grace Moritz, 26, Peripherals, Amazon Prime Julia Schlaepfler, 27, 1923, Paramount+ Florence Pugh, 27, Don’t Worry Darling, HBOMax Lukas Gage, 27, You, Netflix Gabriel Basso, 28, Night Agent, Netflix Bloom Li, 28, Chang Can Dunk, TBD Erin Moriarty, 28, The Boys, Amazon Prime Video Letitia Wright, 29, Wakanda Forever, Disney+

For more information visit: www.clixtv.com

About Clix, Inc.

Clix is a video-centric guide to the best streaming entertainment, providing a critical consumer solution to universal demand for What to Watch Now – and Where to Watch It. Clix is a promotional champion of top series and movies on major streaming platforms, making it simpler for viewers to find what they want to watch and subscribe to leading streaming services. Clix is also a promotional venue for theatrically released feature films. Clix is an immersive, direct-to-consumer brand experience where viewers can watch, shop and earn Clix cash rewards redeemable for brand products or for charities they support.

Clix is multi-platform streaming company at the intersection of entertainment, technology and e-commerce. It is free and reaches 120 million digital television homes, and streams to more than 100 million online viewers monthly. It has distribution on every screen for mobile, web and home consumption: along with the company’s web, iOS and Android distribution. Clix is carried on over 80 long-form linear channels on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, IMDb TV, Box One, LG Smart TV, and all Plex TV channels.

Clix Leadership Team

Edward M. Sullivan is Clix founder and CEO. He is a recipient of multiple Emmy and Telly Awards for his entertainment industry marketing and branding as head of Pittard-Sullivan, which launched and re-launched over 200 channels worldwide, including CBS, ABC, Fox, HBO, Discovery Communications, and DirecTV. Sullivan was a catalyst in driving viewers to specific programs and networks for distributors, studios, content creators, and advertisers. His company also worked closely with Jolna on developing the brand and network-like interface for personal video recorder company TiVo and Microsoft’s WebTV.

Stacy Jolna, founder and Chief Marketing Officer, is the recipient of multiple News & Documentary Emmy Awards, the Cannes Lion and the Peabody Award. He has stood at the crossroads of media and technology for three decades. As a founding executive team member of TiVo, another successful industry disrupter, Jolna helped propel the company from concept to successful IPO and billion dollar market capitalization. He served as Chief Marketing Officer building the iconic TiVo brand and running point on investments by nearly every major media company. He served as SVP and General Manager of News Corp/TV Guide’s Digital TV Group. A successful broadcast journalism executive prior to going digital, at Time Warner/CNN he was Senior V.P. and Senior Executive Producer for Special Reports and launched award-winning “CNN Presents.”

Patricia Sullivan, founder and Chief Creative Officer, is an award-winning entertainment industry entrepreneur who built several production and post-production companies from concept to multi-million dollar exits. A veteran Hollywood producer, her innovative productions helped launch networks and TV shows globally. Patricia has created movie trailers driving opening weekend box office revenues beyond the $100 million mark for studios such as Disney. Patricia’s work has been honored with top awards including ATAS (Emmy), NY Film Festival, Monitor, Belding, BDA, Houston Film Festival, Gracie and Telly.

Contacts

Debra Sharon Davis

President

Davis Communications Group, Inc.

[email protected]

Mobile: 818 519 2089

www.daviscommunications.agency