Clinware Launches AI Platform to Transform Skilled Nursing and Post-Acute Admissions; Secures $4.25M to Speed Placements and Improve Patient Care

AI and predictive analytics speed admissions, maximize reimbursement, and free clinicians to focus on patient care

Clinware, designed to enhance patient care and streamline clinical operations in post-acute facilities, today announced the launch of its AI-powered admissions and clinical workflow optimization platform, supported by $4.25 million in private funding. Built specifically for skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and the broader post-acute care continuum, Clinware uses predictive analytics and intelligent automation to help facilities admit patients faster, maximize reimbursement, and free nurses and clinicians from manual administrative tasks to focus on patient care.

Hospitals and health systems are under growing pressure to discharge patients quickly, but the patient transfer process to post-acute facilities is slowed by a critical bottleneck: the manual review of dozens to hundreds of pages of hospital records. Post-acute providers face a related set of challenges: manual, fragmented referral and intake processes reduce bed utilization and strain staff. Patients ultimately feel the impact when nurses and clinicians spend more time on paperwork than at the bedside. Clinware was created to change that dynamic.

“The post-acute sector has long grappled with bottlenecks in the admissions process leading to revenue leakage and staff burnout, both of which are critical gaps that Clinware comprehensively addresses,” said Cory Evans, CEO and founder at Clinware. “Our AI-powered software brings a new level of predictive insight and workflow efficiency to the market that ultimately streamlines and improves patient care across the healthcare ecosystem.”

Clinware is the first platform to deliver predictive, real-time financial and clinical insights before a bed offer is made, enabling informed and profitable admission decisions. Its key capabilities include:

AI-driven workflow automation that streamlines referrals and reduces administrative load;

Predictive revenue and cost analysis to compare potential PDPM/PDGM reimbursement against medication expenses and resource needs;

Seamless internal/external EHR integration to aggregate and analyze patient data from hospitals, physician groups, and pharmacies;

Specialized clinical modules for nursing workflow optimization, respiratory management intelligence, and Quality Incentive Program (QIP) program enhancement; and

Proactive compliance and reimbursement safeguards that identify documentation gaps and minimize audit risk.

Clinware’s capabilities deliver tangible value across the care continuum. Hospitals and health systems can accelerate patient discharges which ultimately reduce average length of stay and optimize bed flow management from emergency department to inpatient treatment to post-acute setting. Post-acute facilities can reach and maintain full census through quicker, data-driven admissions while ensuring accurate reimbursement and dramatically reducing manual work for nurses, MDS coordinators, and admissions teams. Patients benefit as well, with clinicians able to devote more time and attention to care, resulting in stronger outcomes.

The market need for such innovation is acute. “Before Clinware, our admissions process was a constant battle against time and complexity. Now we’re accepting patients faster, confident we’re maximizing our PDPM revenue, and our nursing team has regained precious hours for patient care,” said Helen Lacek at Asbury Court, a Clinware customer.

Clinware’s launch coincides with sweeping changes in healthcare, including the shift to value-based care and the adoption of more complex reimbursement models such as Patient-Driven Payment Model (PDPM) and Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM). These changes demand intelligent tools for accurate data capture and revenue optimization. At the same time, ongoing nursing shortages and high turnover rates underscore the need to reduce administrative workload and allow skilled professionals to focus on clinical excellence. By aligning with these trends, Clinware offers a timely solution that strengthens both the operational and financial foundations of post-acute care.

Clinware is exhibiting at Delivering Solutions 2025, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo from October 19 – 22, 2025 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Visit the company at Booth #1001.

About Clinware

Clinware is born from a deep understanding of the post-acute care landscape and the challenges faced by healthcare facilities, nursing and clinical staff, and patients. The company’s AI platform doesn’t just automate; it intelligently transforms how facilities admit patients and manage reimbursement, ensuring both clinical excellence and financial sustainability. Clinware was designed to empower a better future for patient care. For more information, please visit www.clinware.com

