– SmallRig-invited documentary filmmaker Mohamod Noviur Rahman on sustainable filmmaking at COP31

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Following the release of the “SmallRig Climate Protection Manifesto by Visual Creators Worldwide” and the launch of the “SmallRig Global Climate Film Support Program” on November 11, imaging-gear brand SmallRig hosted the Global Climate Film and Television Creators Exchange in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 12. Under the theme “THE WORLD WE SHOOT: CLIMATE STORIES,” creators explored how visual storytelling can help drive environmental action.

British documentary filmmaker and expedition photographer Mohamod Noviur Rahman shared his sustainable filmmaking practices and argued that meaningful climate storytelling should move people through emotion rather than instruction.

According to Rahman, visual work can only create lasting change when it begins with awareness, learning, and giving back. By helping audiences connect emotionally with the natural world, filmmakers can inspire action in ways facts and statistics alone often cannot.

To illustrate this approach, Rahman presented Vanishing Giants, a documentary project exploring Iceland’s disappearing glaciers and braided rivers. The film highlights the long-term consequences of climate change on landscapes and ecosystems while encouraging viewers to appreciate places that may not remain unchanged for future generations. Designed as a low-impact production, the project was completed by a two-person team using a minimal equipment setup to reduce its environmental footprint.

Rahman also reflected on his personal journey from simply understanding climate change to actively integrating sustainability into his professional decisions. Witnessing environmental change firsthand prompted him to rethink the stories he tells and how those stories are produced.

During the exchange, Rahman outlined practical ways to reduce production-related emissions, including using lightweight, multi-purpose equipment, minimizing travel, choosing trains over flights where possible, working with local crews, sharing resources, and reducing hotel servicing.

He also encouraged filmmakers and brands to adopt technology more consciously, balancing innovation with environmental responsibility. In Rahman’s view, the power of climate storytelling lies in aligning message with method. As cameras document the impacts of climate change, production itself should follow low-carbon principles. By embedding sustainability throughout the creative process, creators can move beyond simply telling climate stories. SmallRig supports this vision by helping turn visual storytelling into meaningful, lasting climate action.

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SOURCE SmallRig