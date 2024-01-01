Clients Blackbox Releases Case Study with MDRN Capital on RIA Growth

Clients Blackbox CEO Alex Khassa also accepted into Forbes Agency Council

NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlexKhassa—Clients Blackbox, a marketing partner to some of the fastest-growing financial advisory and retirement planning firms in the USA, recently released a case study explaining how their innovative marketing strategies helped optimize marketing efforts and enabled sustainable growth for MDRN Capital, a full-service virtual firm dedicated to providing a complete and personalized retirement planning experience.





The case study illustrates how the hybrid RIA firm, led by Aaron Cirksena, leveraged strategic innovation, partnerships, and data-driven decision-making to achieve remarkable growth – growing from $35 million when established in 2023 to $150 million in 2024 with a clear path to $1 billion AUM by 2027.

“The key to MDRN Capital’s success has been our willingness to adapt and invest in scalable, data-driven strategies. By partnering with experts like Clients Blackbox and building a talented, digitally-savvy team, we’ve transformed our vision of a fully digital advisory firm into a reality. This journey has shown me that bold decisions and a commitment to innovation are essential for thriving in a competitive industry,” said Aaron Cirksena, Founder & CEO of MDRN Capital.

When Cirksena partnered with Clients Blackbox, the agency implemented a tailored approach that optimized marketing assets and introduced a KPI-driven framework. Key performance metrics, such as cost-per-booked meeting and conversion rates, empowered Cirksena to make data-driven decisions. The collaboration eliminated inefficiencies, improved lead quality, and enhanced engagement, setting the foundation for sustained growth.

“Working with Aaron and MDRN Capital has been a testament to what’s possible when innovative marketing meets a clear vision. Aaron’s commitment to leveraging data and refining his approach has allowed us to build a system that not only drives measurable results but also sets a new standard for scalability in the financial advisory space. It’s been an inspiring partnership, and we’re excited to see MDRN Capital continue its incredible growth trajectory,” shared Alex Khassa, Founder & CEO of Clients Blackbox.

ALEX KHASSA ACCEPTED INTO FORBES AGENCY COUNCIL

Alex Khassa has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community of business owners and senior executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Khassa was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Khassa has access to various exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Khassa will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Khassa will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Council member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

“Being invited to join the Forbes Agency Council is an honor and a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration in our industry. This opportunity allows me to connect with and learn from other leaders while sharing insights that have driven success for my clients and our team at Clients Blackbox. I’m excited to contribute to the broader conversation about how strategic marketing can create meaningful growth and impact,” Khassa said.

ABOUT MDRN CAPITAL

MDRN Capital, LLC (“MDRN Capital”) is a registered investment advisor. MDRN Capital provides investment advisory and related services for clients nationally. MDRN Capital will maintain all applicable registrations and licenses as required by the various states where it conducts business. For additional information, visit https://mdrnCapital.com.

ABOUT ALEX KHASSA AND CLIENTS BLACKBOX

Alex Khassa, who is not yet 30 years old, hit the ground running in 2013 by launching his career through self-directed learning, mastering Adobe Photoshop, and creating standout logos, social media banners, and banner ads for clients under his own freelance banner. His self-initiative transformed his passion into a thriving profession, and he began offering services on platforms like Fiverr.com, catering to a broad spectrum of clients from nimble startups to established businesses, significantly enhancing their digital presence.

Khassa leveraged his initial success and used it as a catalyst for further growth, investing in an extensive digital marketing education. He acquired and honed vital skills in copywriting, paid social advertising, entrepreneurship, business strategy, and more, evolving into a versatile digital marketing expert.

His dynamic career evolution led him to transition from a skilled graphic designer to a proficient digital marketer over a span of several years. Fueled by an insatiable drive for continuous learning and skill enhancement, he completed numerous online courses and online coaching programs to deepen his expertise, strategically broadening his service offerings to meet and exceed the evolving digital marketing needs of his clients as he gained expertise in performance-driven marketing. His specialized results-oriented approach and commitment to excellence directly align with his clients’ successes. This strategy necessitated delivering peak performance consistently, transforming challenges into tangible opportunities and robust strategies into measurable results.

Since 2020, he has specialized in serving only financial advisors. Since then, he has spent over $2.5 million on META ads and generated over 10,000 qualified appointments for financial advisors, each with a minimum investable asset of $500,000. Learn more about Khassa and Clients Blackbox at www.ClientsBlackbox.com.

