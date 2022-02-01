Cleverbase Selects Verimatrix Code Shield for Strong Cybersecurity

E-signatures, login, encrypted information exchange and archiving within the Vidua app safeguarded against cyber-attacks by award-winning threat defense technologies

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Netherlands-based Cleverbase turned to Verimatrix Code Shield to protect its Vidua mobile app for Android and iOS.

Aiming to make all paper communication, pen signatures and physical identification no longer needed, Cleverbase’s Vidua app is designed to store information easily and securely for Netherlands-based businesses. Organizations throughout the country choose to partner with Vidua to enable their customers to interact fully digitally, saving time and effort while doing so with peace of mind that the app they’re using consistently protects their sensitive data.

“The very nature of our business at Cleverbase demands the foremost security technologies that protect against threats such as reverse engineering and tampering,” said Sander Dijkhuis, Chief Technology Officer at Cleverbase. “Verimatrix’s Code Shield, following significant evaluation, became the clear answer to our code protection needs for the Vidua app. Our commitment to offering user-friendly, future-proof services for our customers pairs well with Verimatrix’s obvious dedication to security innovation and efficiency.”

“The most guarded organizations in the world are being infiltrated via mobile devices,” said Juha Högmander, vice president, cybersecurity business at Verimatrix. “We’ve seen hackers target consumers at the device-level, via unshielded apps, and they do it because they know today’s smartphones are entry vectors to an abundance of enterprise data and customer information that can be exploited on the dark web. We are proud to have a Qualified Trust Service Provider like Cleverbase as a new customer.”

To learn more about how Verimatrix helps Qualified Trust Service Providers around the world defend against mobile threats, please visit: www.verimatrix.com.

About Vidua – Powered by Cleverbase



Vidua believes in a reliable digital society in which everyone and all organizations can participate and where people have control over their own data. We work on the highest level of trust in every customer journey. Now and in the future we are working on a better, safer digital society. Cleverbase is the Qualified Trust Service Provider behind Vidua. According to the strictest requirements of the Dutch government, Cleverbase issues the certificates that belong to your qualified signature (PKIoverheid certificates). That is why Cleverbase is on your certificate. Visit www.cleverbase.com.

About Verimatrix



Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

