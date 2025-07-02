Clear Start Tax Uses Proven IRS Strategy to Cut $10,083 Tax Debt to Just $1,991

When wage garnishment was around the corner, Kevin found peace of mind and real financial relief with Clear Start Tax

When Kevin first contacted Clear Start Tax, IRS letters were piling up – and so was the stress. With over $10,000 in tax debt and ongoing threats of bank levies and wage garnishments, Kevin knew he couldn’t face it alone. Despite making small payments, the pressure only intensified. That’s when he turned to Clear Start Tax – and within months, their team negotiated a settlement for just $1,991.

Kevin worked closely with the Clear Start Tax team, who not only stopped the collection notices but also helped him qualify for a powerful IRS resolution program, ultimately reducing his liability by more than 80%.

Overwhelming Tax Debt and Constant Threats from the IRS

Facing more than $10,000 in tax debt, Kevin received a steady stream of IRS notices warning of potential wage garnishment and bank levies. Despite making small payments toward the balance, the letters and pressure continued to build.

“The continuous notices, threatening levies to my bank accounts or wage garnishments from my employer – that was the biggest pain,” Kevin recalled.

The fear of losing his paycheck and financial stability became a daily concern. With limited options and rising anxiety, Kevin knew he needed professional guidance to resolve the growing threat.

A Strategic Review That Uncovered the Right IRS Solution

After recognizing the need for expert help, Kevin connected with the team at Clear Start Tax. From the start, the process felt approachable and professional.

“The staff made me feel very comfortable in trusting them,” Kevin said. “And I knew I made the right decision.”

Clear Start’s tax professionals conducted a detailed review of his financial situation and determined he qualified for the IRS’s Offer in Compromise program – a powerful option that allows eligible taxpayers to settle for less than the full amount owed.

A Settlement That Delivered Real Financial Relief

With a clear plan in place, Clear Start Tax negotiated directly with the IRS to reduce Kevin’s tax debt from $10,083.21 to $1,991. The outcome provided more than just financial savings – it gave Kevin peace of mind and a fresh start.

The resolution not only eliminated the immediate threat of garnishment but also provided long-term financial relief.

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they’re eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

Clear Start Tax’s Personalized Path to Tax Relief That Works

Clear Start Tax provides nationwide assistance to taxpayers facing back taxes, IRS notices, liens, levies, and unfiled returns. Every case begins with a full IRS transcript review, followed by personalized strategy development and expert negotiation.

“We don’t just stop enforcement-we help clients move forward with confidence,” said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. “When someone like Kevin puts their trust in us, we do everything possible to deliver results that change lives.”

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a full-service tax liability resolution firm that serves taxpayers throughout the United States. The company specializes in assisting individuals and businesses with a wide range of IRS and state tax issues, including back taxes, wage garnishment relief, IRS appeals, and offers in compromise. Clear Start Tax helps taxpayers apply for the IRS Fresh Start Program, providing expert guidance in tax resolution. Fully accredited and A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, the firm’s unique approach and commitment to long-term client success distinguish it as a leader in the tax resolution industry.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

seo@clearstarttax.com

(949) 535-1627

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire