Clear Breeze Security Doors Marks 30 Years Amid Growth in Australia’s Home Security Market

Clear Breeze Security Doors, a Melbourne-based manufacturer and installer of security screen doors, marks over 30 years in operation as demand for residential security solutions continues to grow across Australia. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Delahey, Victoria, the company has established itself as a long-standing provider of aluminium and steel security doors across Melbourne’s northern and western suburbs.

The milestone comes at a time when increased urbanisation, housing development, and heightened security awareness are driving sustained demand for physical home protection solutions. Since its founding, Clear Breeze Security Doors has focused on combining rust-resistant aluminium construction with airflow-conscious designs suited to the Australian climate. The company’s product range has expanded over three decades in response to evolving homeowner preferences and construction trends across Melbourne’s growing suburban corridors.

Positioned Within a Growing Market

Australia’s home security sector has experienced consistent growth in recent years, supported by rising property investment and consumer demand for entry-point protection. According to IMARC Group, the Australian home security systems market reached approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2025, with continued expansion projected at a compound annual growth rate of 9.70 percent through 2034.

Within this environment, homeowners searching for security doors near me are increasingly turning to physical security products that offer both protection and ventilation. Security screen doors have become a widely adopted solution, particularly in climates such as Melbourne’s, where airflow and temperature control are key considerations.

Business Model and Operations

The company’s operating model is centred on direct consultation, on-site measurement, and custom fabrication. Clear Breeze Security Doors offers six categories of products: stainless steel mesh doors, privacy mesh doors, perforated aluminium doors, steel-framed doors, colonial-style decorative screen doors, and standard diamond grille doors. Each is configured with multi-point locking systems and reinforced hinge structures. Homeowners looking for security screen doors Melbourne can request a consultation through the company’s website or by phone.

In addition to new installations, the company services existing security doors through its restoration division. This includes replacement of damaged panels, lock mechanism repairs, and hinge adjustments. The company offers a range of security door mesh options, including stainless steel, fibreglass, and aluminium varieties, available for both professional fitting and DIY projects.

Local Growth and Market Demand

Melbourne’s northern and western suburbs have seen significant residential expansion over the past decade, contributing to increased demand for installation and maintenance services. As housing density rises, security infrastructure at entry points continues to be a priority for homeowners.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there were 45,895 victims of unlawful entry with intent recorded in Victoria in 2024, an increase of 25 percent from the previous year. Property-related crime remains a key factor influencing home security investment decisions across the state, reinforcing demand for preventative security solutions such as reinforced screen doors and mesh systems.

A Message from the Founder

“Reaching 30 years in business reflects consistent demand for reliable, well-built security products and straightforward service. As Melbourne continues to grow, the need for durable and practical home security solutions remains constant, and Clear Breeze’s focus has been on delivering products that meet those expectations,” said the founder of Clear Breeze Security Doors.

Availability

Clear Breeze Security Doors provides installation, replacement, and repair services across Melbourne’s northern and western suburbs. Consultations and quotes are available by appointment through the company’s website at clearbreezesecuritydoors.com.au or by phone at 0418 314 248.

About Clear Breeze Security Doors

Clear Breeze Security Doors is a Melbourne-based manufacturer and installer of aluminium and steel security screen doors. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Delahey, Victoria, the company provides custom fabrication, installation, and repair services for residential properties. The firm supplies stainless steel mesh, privacy mesh, perforated mesh, steel-framed, colonial decorative, and diamond grille screen doors, along with door restoration, mesh replacement, lock repair, and window security grille services.

Media Contact:

Company: Clear Breeze Security Doors

Address: 19 Dandarriga Way, Delahey, VIC 3037, Australia

Email: sales@clearbreezedoors.au

Website: clearbreezesecuritydoors.com.au

SOURCE: Clear Breeze Security Doors

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire