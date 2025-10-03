Classover Strengthens Solana Treasury Strategy, Becoming One of the First Nasdaq-Listed Companies to Accept SOL

Classover Holdings Inc. (“Classover” or the “Company”), a leading provider of K-12 educational AI, today announced it will begin accepting Solana (SOL) as a payment method for its services. This strategic move positions Classover among the first Nasdaq-listed companies to directly integrate Solana into a consumer-facing payment platform. By doing so, the Company aims to enhance its user experience with faster, lower-cost transactions while simultaneously advancing its long-term strategy of increasing exposure to digital assets-particularly SOL. The addition of Solana as a payment option reflects Classover’s belief in blockchain’s growing role in mainstream commerce and education technology.

In tandem with this rollout, Classover will launch a user engagement campaign to promote staking of SOL through the Company’s official branded validator node on the Solana network. The campaign is expected to reach tens of thousands of Classover users, offering them the opportunity to participate in network staking while earning exclusive benefits. Users who delegate their SOL to Classover’s validator will receive bonus KIDZ lesson credits, in addition to their regular staking rewards-creating a new value layer that merges blockchain incentives with real-world educational benefits. This initiative aims to deepen user participation in the ecosystem while supporting the decentralization and security of the Solana network.

Classover reaffirms its commitment to building a robust SOL treasury reserve as part of its broader blockchain strategy. As of October 2, 2025, the Company holds 57,793 SOL in its treasury, valued at approximately $13.4 million USD. Notably, Classover has retained all of its SOL holdings to date and has not liquidated any of its accumulated assets.

“Access and empowerment have always been core principles for Classover,” said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. “By accepting Solana as payment, we’re not just offering more convenience to our users but also demonstrating our confidence in the long-term role of blockchain technology in everyday life.”

Flora Peng, CFO of Classover, added, “The adoption of Solana for payments is a natural extension of our broader strategy with the Solana network. Blockchain offers both financial discipline and transformative potential. By integrating Solana into our payment system, we’re enhancing operational efficiency, improving the user experience, and reinforcing our commitment to innovation.”

Classover Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:KIDZ) is a K-12 online education company transforming its extensive teaching experience into AI-powered learning agents. With over 420,000 hours of live teaching data, Classover is building the “Learning Genome” to provide personalized and measurable support for students and parents.

