Classover Launches Robotics Division, Expanding Its AI-Driven Education Platform

Classover Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:KIDZ)(Nasdaq:KIDZW) (“Classover” or the “Company”), a leading provider in K-12 educational AI, today announced the formation of its new AI Robotics Division. This strategic expansion integrates adaptive physical robotics into Classover’s established AI learning platform. The goal is to bridge the gap between digital adaptive learning and physical, hands-on instruction, setting a new standard for effectiveness, especially in challenging subjects like advanced math and coding.

Classover is driven by its mission to make world-class education accessible to all. This new initiative supports that goal by developing immersive, multi-modal learning environments that make complex ideas clearer and more manageable for every student.

Robotics That Support Teachers and Clarify Concepts

The new division is developing sophisticated, interactive robotic tools designed to serve as physical co-teachers, working seamlessly alongside Classover’s AI Tutor and human instructors.

Hands-On Instruction: The robots provide a physical layer of support, proven to improve student comprehension, offering students a tangible connection to abstract material.

Classroom Testing: The initial fleet will be deployed and tested in Classover’s network of offline learning centers. This is a crucial step that ensures the robots are practical, reliable, and directly validated by student performance and educator feedback before being widely introduced.

Adaptive Tools: These robots will function as smart, adaptive agents. They will leverage the data stream from the AI Tutor to provide timely physical demonstrations and engage in instructional dialogue.

A Data-Driven System for Proven Results

Classover’s market advantage comes from fueling this new robotics division with its most valuable asset: quantifiable student interaction data.

Real-World Training Data: Classover has accumulated a substantial, proprietary dataset detailing years of student learning paths. This unique data ensures the robotic tools are trained on actual educational challenges and successes, allowing them to deliver highly contextualized, proven instruction.

The Integrated Advantage: Classover is the first company to successfully merge proven AI adaptive learning (digital data) with personalized, data-trained interactive robotics (physical instruction), creating a truly seamless and effective blended learning system.

A Continuous Improvement Loop: By combining proprietary training data with real-world validation in the learning centers, Classover has created a closed feedback loop. This will ensure that the technology and the learning results improve faster than any static or less-integrated educational model.

The launch of the AI Robotics Division is a practical step forward in Classover’s mission to make world-class education accessible to all. By using proprietary data to power hands-on robotic tools, Classover is delivering a highly effective, personalized standard that supports teachers and gives students the clearest path to mastering complex subjects.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is a technology-driven education company focused on developing artificial intelligence-powered learning systems for the K-12 and broader education markets. The Company’s platform is designed to enhance learning accessibility, personalization, and efficiency through the application of advanced AI technologies. Classover is headquartered in New York, with operations supporting students and educators globally.

