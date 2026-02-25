Classover Announces 200% Increase in Instructional Productivity with AI-Driven Education Model

New White Paper Details How AI-Driven Structured Micro-Learning Enables 2x Increase in Teaching Capacity Without Proportional Staffing

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW)(“Classover” or the “Company”), a leading provider in K-12 educational AI, today announced the publication of its new industry white paper, “The Delivery Problem,” which details how the Company’s Tutor Studio platform is driving a structural shift in K-12 education delivery.

As outlined in the white paper, Tutor Studio’s AI-driven structured micro-learning architecture has demonstrated a 200% increase in instructional productivity, enabling a 2x increase in teaching capacity without proportional increases in instructional staff. These results reflect a transition away from labor-intensive, teacher-bound classroom models toward a scalable, AI-orchestrated operating system for education.

In live deployments, Tutor Studio has enabled a single educator to oversee instructional workloads that previously required multiple teachers, while maintaining instructional continuity and learner engagement. Rather than relying on fixed schedules and monolithic lesson delivery, the platform deconstructs instruction into dynamic, structured micro-learning modules that are assembled and adapted in real time by the AI Tutor based on individual student needs.

The white paper argues that the traditional K-12 education model, designed for a pre-digital era, is increasingly constrained by human bandwidth, linear schedules, and one-size-fits-all delivery. Classover’s model looks to address these limitations by shifting instructional execution from human-driven processes to an AI-managed system, while educators assume high-level supervisory, mentoring, and outcome-focused roles.

“Historically, education has been constrained by human bandwidth,” said Stephanie Luo, Chief Executive Officer of Classover. “As enrollment grows, institutions are forced to hire more teachers simply to keep up. Our approach breaks that dependency by allowing AI to carry the operational weight of instruction. We are not just digitizing existing workflows-we are building a new operating system for education that enables scale, personalization, and efficiency simultaneously.”

Unlike traditional EdTech platforms that automate isolated tasks, Tutor Studio is designed to automate the instructional system itself. Its AI engine continuously learns from student performance data, dynamically adjusting instructional strategies and learning pathways to support mastery at scale. This system-level automation creates a structural advantage over legacy platforms that rely on static content and manual coordination.

As indicated in the white paper, this model introduces a new economic framework for education, where growth is no longer directly tied to proportional increases in teaching staff. As student volume increases, the platform benefits from compounding intelligence and efficiency, supporting scalable expansion with limited incremental fixed costs.

With the release of this white paper, Classover advances its strategy to build AI-native infrastructure for global education, positioning AI-driven structured micro-learning as a foundational element of next-generation K-12 instruction.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is a pioneering AI EdTech company transforming vast live teaching experience into proprietary, AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain verification, Classover is building the next generation of global education infrastructure-making learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and borderless.

Forward-Looking Statements

