Classover and Harvard-Incubated Marbella AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI Education

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) (“Classover” or the “Company”), an AI-powered education company, and Marbella LLC (“Marbella AI”), an AI education initiative incubated at Harvard University, today announced their strategic collaboration focused on the future of AI education. This partnership aims to empower high school students by providing them with the tools, mentorship, and resources necessary to excel in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Central to this collaboration is the integration of Marbella AI’s unique access to the Harvard innovation ecosystem. By leveraging a network of world-class researchers, industry practitioners, and guest speakers, the partnership aims to bring Ivy League-level academic rigor to Classover’s expansive student base.

The collaboration will look to focus on the following key areas:

Elite Mentorship & Career Pathways: Connecting students directly with mentors and industry experts to bridge the gap between classroom theory and professional AI applications.

Joint Innovation Programs: Co-developing high-impact initiatives, including AI research bootcamps, global hackathons, and seminars that challenge students to solve real-world problems using generative AI.

Advanced Resource Integration: Sharing proprietary curricula, project frameworks, and workshop materials that combine Classover’s AI-driven platform with Marbella’s cutting-edge research insights.

Global AI Community Building: Supporting student development through co-hosted events and outreach efforts designed to foster a global network of young AI innovators.

AI Robotics & Hardware Innovation: Integrating robotics programs to provide project-based learning in automation and machine learning.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to providing students with high-quality, forward-looking educational opportunities,” said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. “By working with Marbella AI, we are seeking to integrate cutting-edge AI expertise directly into our educational ecosystem”.

A cornerstone of this collaboration is a major expansion into AI-driven robotics. Classover and Marbella AI will look to integrate physical computing and hardware engineering into the AI curriculum. This expansion would aim to ensure students move beyond software, gaining hands-on experience in how artificial intelligence interacts with the physical world.

About Marbella AI

Incubated at Harvard University, Marbella AI provides project-based AI learning programs for high school and college students, identifying and cultivating the next generation of AI leaders. Through its network of mentors and researchers, Marbella AI prepares the next generation of leaders for the complexities of the digital age.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is an AI-driven education technology company transforming extensive live teaching experience into proprietary AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, AI agents, and robotics, Classover is building the next generation of global education infrastructure designed to make learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and accessible across borders. Classover believes focused investment in AI, intelligent agents, and robotics aligns with the Company’s mission and positions it to capture the next wave of educational technology innovation.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover’s control including, but not limited to: the parties to achieve the benefits and goals of the strategic partnership which is non-binding; Classover’s ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover’s financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover’s ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover’s ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; Classover’s ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover’s expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting Classover’s financial condition and results of operations; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; and fluctuations in the price of crypto assets. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover’s filings with the SEC. Classover’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Classover Holdings Inc.

ir@classover.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire