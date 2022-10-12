Claranova: Acquisition of Scanner App LLC by Avanquest to Develop Mobile Applications in PDF, Security and Photo

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Avanquest – Software SaaS division of Claranova (Paris:CLA) announces the acquisition of the assets of Scanner App LLC, a US-based company specialized in mobile application development.

This acquisition demonstrates the commitment of Avanquest to develop a strong mobile application business alongside its current desktop applications in its growing segments of PDF, Security and Photo.

The acquisition includes a series of subscription-based mobile apps that are expanding our PDF business with native mobile solutions to scan, fill, edit and sign any PDF; JPG to PDF conversion and share scans anywhere. All these mobile apps are available in the Apple App Store (iOS) across 40 countries and available in 10 languages.

This strategic acquisition for Avanquest offers multiple synergies for its existing PDF family of products and a great opportunity to accelerate its growth by providing native PDF solutions for mobile users while increasing its recurring revenue share.

With more than 2M unique monthly mobile users coming to its PDF web properties, Avanquest will be in a great position to offer them highly qualitative targeted offers with the addition of those mobile apps.

With this acquisition, Avanquest reaffirms its strategy within the Mobile sector and to become the largest, more complete, and best alternative to Adobe PDF solutions.

The acquisition of Scanner App LLC, which is already profitable, was financed by the company’s own funds.

Discover the PDF Scanner application

Financial calendar:



October 12, 2022: FY 2021-2022 full-year results

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies and proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years.

Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of nearly 800 employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international company, with 93% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova’s portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As a leader in personalized e-commerce, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova group:



https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

CODES



Ticker : CLA



ISIN : FR0013426004



www.claranova.com

Disclaimer:

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

ANALYSTS – INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74



[email protected]

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

+33 1 75 77 54 65



[email protected]