Citrus America Sponsors NGA Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit, Supporting Independent Grocers and the Future of Fresh Innovation

Citrus America, the leader in successful fresh juicing programs for many of North America’s top-ranked grocery retailers, was a proud sponsor of this year’s National Grocers Association (NGA) Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit (ECPPS), held October 20-22, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

The annual summit serves as one of the most influential gatherings in the grocery industry, bringing together key executives, decision-makers, and policymakers to explore emerging trends, shape the future of independent retail, and discuss policy issues that directly affect grocers and their communities.

With an agenda focused on the intersection of innovation and the evolving needs of today’s consumers, this year’s conference underscored the growing importance of differentiation through freshness and transparency, values that align seamlessly with Citrus America’s mission.

“As proud advocates for independent grocers, we’re honored to support an event that doesn’t just talk about the future of grocery, but helps define it,” said Brian Framson, founder and President of Citrus America.

“Independent retailers face unique challenges and opportunities in today’s landscape. Our goal is to help them stand out by leveraging the power of signature fresh offerings as a business philosophy that drives loyalty, margin, and long-term growth. As I always say, you can’t fake fresh, and consumers know that.”

Since joining the NGA in 2020, Citrus America has been an active participant and supporter of the organization’s mission to empower independent grocers nationwide. Citrus America has also been sponsoring the Women Grocers of America (WGA) since 2021, whose mission is to inspire and empower women in the independent grocery industry.

Through its high-performance juicing programs and turnkey fresh program expertise, Citrus America helps retailers boost produce sales, enhance shopper engagement, increase in-store frequency, and drive traffic to independent grocers to build fruitful growing bottom lines.

For Citrus America, “fresh” is not a buzzword, but a strategy. The company’s equipment and in-store programs help retailers transform the perimeter into a profit center by creating signature, high-quality fresh citrus juice offerings that customers crave and competitors can’t easily replicate. These programs not only generate incremental revenue, but also reinforce each store’s commitment to health, sustainability, transparency, and local connection.

The Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit also featured direct dialogue between industry leaders and lawmakers, giving attendees a chance to influence policy decisions shaping the future of food retail. Topics ranged from supply chain resilience and labor challenges to innovation in technology and sustainability initiatives.

In addition to its own fresh juicing station, Citrus America had a citrus juicer placed with New Riff Distilling, a premier Kentucky distillery, in Circle The Wagon’s (CTW) Innovation Lounge at the NGA event. New Riff was showing off its line of high quality Kentucky whiskeys and bourbons as well as its bourbon barreled Kentucky Wild Gin and used fresh lime juice in various cocktail creations. The Innovation Lounge is a new CTW-led initiative supported by the NGA to help bring a steady stream of real innovation to the independent grocery segment.

“Independent grocers are essential pillars of their communities,” Miriam Framson adds. “They represent entrepreneurship, family values, and the heart of American food culture. Being the third generation in an independent, family-run business, we share NGA’s belief that when independent grocers thrive, communities thrive, and we’re proud to help drive that ideal forward.”

Citrus America’s sponsorship of the NGA Executive Conference builds on a longstanding partnership with the association, including active participation in The NGA Show and other industry events that champion innovation and growth for independent retailers.

The company remains committed to advancing fresh, sustainable, and profitable solutions for grocery operators, from neighborhood markets to regional chains, that create lasting customer loyalty and deliver measurable business results.

About Citrus America

Citrus America specializes in high-performance commercial juicing programs designed to help grocery stores, foodservice operations, and retailers differentiate their offerings with fresh, high-quality products. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and innovation, Citrus America empowers businesses to create signature fresh programs that drive revenue, increase customer engagement, and enhance brand value.

For more information, visit www.citrusamerica.com .

Media Contact:

Steven Le Vine

Grapevine PR

steven.levine@theprgrapevine.com

Brian and Miriam Framson, of Citrus America, at the NGA Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit (ECPPS)

in Washington, D.C.

(Photo Credit: Joe Curry Photography)

SOURCE: Citrus America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire