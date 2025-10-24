Citrus America Showcases Fresh Juice Innovation for Retailers at IFPA’s 2025 Global Produce & Floral Show

Citrus America, North America’s leading provider of premium commercial juicing equipment and fresh juicing programs for grocery retailers, recently returned to the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim, California, to showcase how its state-of-the-art juicing programs are helping grocery retailers drive produce, perimeter and in-store growth to attract customer visits, and meet rising consumer demand for fresh products.

Citrus America once again teamed up with trusted partners Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. and Kopke Fruit, two respected, family-owned produce importers known for their commitment to quality and sustainability, to demonstrate how premium citrus and innovative juicing technology can work hand-in-hand to elevate the fresh experience.

At this year’s show, Citrus America highlighted its expanding lineup of professional juicers designed to help grocers and foodservice operators create profitable, hygienic, and easy-to-operate fresh juice programs in-store. Attendees had the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of the company’s latest technology, taste freshly squeezed juice on-site, and learn how forward-thinking retailers are leveraging the fresh juice category to boost traffic, loyalty, and sales.

Said Brian Framson, founder and President of Citrus America, “As I travel the country, I repeatedly see restaurants that say they serve fresh juice, but it’s not. As I’ve been saying for years, you can’t fake it-you have to make it. We help our customers make fresh juice everyday with the most reliable equipment and amazing customer support.”

For years, Citrus America has led the movement toward fresher, healthier retail experiences. Today’s consumers are craving authenticity and transparency, and there’s nothing more honest than fresh juice squeezed right before their eyes. The company is proud to empower produce teams and retailers nationwide to capture that demand with solutions that are as practical as they are premium.

Citrus America’s high-performance juicers are engineered for efficiency, hygiene, and visual appeal, making them an ideal centerpiece for produce departments looking to attract shoppers and differentiate from competitors.

Said Miriam Framson, Vice President of Operations for Citrus America, “Both booths were busy juicing. There was huge excitement and the planned juicing fruit was gone on day one. We were juicing fruit planned for display, as well as mandarins. They tasted incredible. The IFPA crowd was juiced and hydrated!”

“With tasty fresh citrus varieties provided by Vandenberg and Kopke, respectively, the fresh juice was a popular option at both booths,” said Outside Sales Representative Jacob Framson. “Alongside the fun of providing attendees with delicious fresh juice options, it was also great connecting with our media partners, juicing customers and interested prospects. IFPA ‘25 was a great success!”

To learn more about Citrus America and its commercial juicing solutions for retailers, visit www.citrusamerica.com.

Media Contact:

Steven Le Vine

Grapevine PR

steven.levine@theprgrapevine.com

SOURCE: Citrus America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire