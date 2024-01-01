Cirrus Approach Flight Training App Relaunches with Augmented Reality Pre-Flight

DULUTH, Minn. & KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aviation–Cirrus, the innovator in personal aviation, today announced the relaunch of the Cirrus Approach app, the premier digital mobile tool for flight training in a Cirrus. The Cirrus Approach app offers seamless mobile access to comprehensive training courses, student progress tracking and essential flight instruction tools—all optimized for Apple iPad devices.









“The Cirrus Approach app is a valuable flight training resource for owners and flight instructors by increasing accessibility to content that keeps pilots current and safe,” said Zean Nielsen, CEO of Cirrus. “With the app refresh, we are now able to digitally connect more people to an array of flight training materials accessible at home or in the hangar.”

One of the key features of the relaunch is the integration of state-of-the-art Augmented Reality (AR) technology, setting a new standard for pre-flight training. The Cirrus Approach app provides an immersive, interactive environment where users can master crucial pre-flight procedures and safety checks specific to the SR Series and Vision Jet. This realistic virtual experience is designed to equip pilots with the skills and confidence they need for real-world operations.

“The opportunities are endless with the integration of Augmented Reality and flight training – setting a new benchmark in aviation education,” adds Nielsen. “AR is set to transform the flight training experience for Cirrus aircraft owners. We now offer pilots an immersive, interactive way to master essential pre-flight procedures and safety checks in a realistic virtual environment. This innovative approach not only improves learning efficiency but also ensures that pilots are thoroughly prepared for real-world flying.”

Learn to Fly in the Cirrus Approach App

Cirrus Private Pilot Program was designed to teach anyone to learn how to fly an SR Series Cirrus aircraft and earn their pilot’s license. Now offered in the Cirrus Approach app, the Private Pilot Program provides an immersive ground school training when partnered with a dedicated Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot (CSIP) through a Cirrus Training Center to help students complete their Private Pilot License in a Cirrus aircraft.

With over 50 dynamic training courses, the Cirrus Approach app caters to a broad spectrum of flight training needs. From specialty courses to transition training and the highly regarded Private Pilot Program, each course is crafted with engaging videos, interactive modules, documents and quizzes—making learning both effective and enjoyable.

Instructor Features Enhance Student Pilot Learning Experience

When paired with a Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot, the Cirrus Approach app elevates the flight training experience for both instructor and student pilot. Benefits include:

Mobile Flight Training Access: CSIPs can monitor student progress, review course materials, and stay organized at all times, making it easier to prepare for each training session.

Student Management: The app offers an intuitive interface for CSIPs to manage students’ flight logs, assess performance, and customize instruction to meet individual needs.

Interactive Course Material: Engaging quizzes and simulations simplify complex topics, empowering CSIPs to provide high-quality training.

Real-Time Adaptability: CSIPs can quickly adapt to their students’ learning needs, providing instant feedback to ensure effective learning.

Availability

The Cirrus Private Pilot Program is available for purchase directly within the Cirrus Approach app. Additionally, Cirrus is currently offering the AR preflight feature at no cost, exclusively within the app.

Download Cirrus Approach on your iPad today to begin your flight training journey.

About Cirrus

Cirrus is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet™, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft is more than 16 million hours, and 265 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has seven locations in the United States, including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida; Knoxville, Tennessee and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.

