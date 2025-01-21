Cineverse’s Fandor Adds Festival Hits, Human Hibernation and The Accident

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, announced today two upcoming releases for its indie film focused streaming service, Fandor, Human Hibernation and The Accident.

Winner of the FIPRESCI Critics Prize at Berlinale 2024, Human Hibernation will be added to Fandor on Tuesday, January 21st. Starting from the disappearance of Erin, a child who wakes up prematurely from hibernation, Clara, her older sister, takes a journey to search for answers and confront the narratives pre-established by the society in which she lives. One that hibernates during the coldest months of the year. A reflection on the human being, contradiction, and the animal condition.

In addition, Narrative Grand Jury Prize Winner at the 2024 Slamdance Film Festival, The Accident, will premiere on Fandor Tuesday, April 8th. After being fired, Marcella, a gentle-hearted mother going through separation, buys a tow truck; she gets trapped deeper and deeper in a cynical and aggressive world until a terrible opportunity shines in front of her.

The two films join Fandor’s ever-growing catalog of daring and distinct films including the wildly successful, Hundreds of Beavers, which follows the story of a drunken applejack salesman who must go from zero to hero and become North America’s greatest fur trapper by defeating hundreds of beavers. LA Times , The Washington Post and AV Club all included it as one of the best films of 2024 and Letterboxd named it 2024’s Highest Rated Comedy.

The deals for the films were negotiated by Executive Director, Acquisitions, Brandon Hill and Acquisitions Coordinator, Anishita Moitra, on behalf of Cineverse with Gloria Bretones of Begin Again films on Human Hibernation and Giuseppe Garau of Storia del Fantasma on The Accident.

Other titles currently available on Fandor include Atlantide, Mustang, The Love Witch, We Need to Talk About Kevin, Ramona, Maurice, Marwencol, Lake Michigan Monster, Burst City, and many more.

About Fandor

Fandor is your invitation to cinematic pleasures, hand-picked discoveries, and underseen curiosities. Artfully entertaining, never just content. Our ever-growing film library streams beyond the mainstream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Comcast and Fandor’s direct website. Visit www.fandor.com for more information.

About Cineverse Streaming

Cineverse owns and/or operates a wide range of premium streaming brands, from free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) apps. These span fandoms – from single IP channels around pop cultural icons such as Bob Ross, The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan, Garfield and Barney, to channels curated for fans of Horror ( Screambox , Midnight Pulp ), Pan-Asian and Anime ( RetroCrush , AsianCrush ), Comedy ( Comedy Dynamics ), Documentary and Crime (Crime Hunters, Docurama), Independent Film ( Fandor ), Romance and Rom Coms ( Dove Channel ), to name a few.

