Cineverse Signs Multi-Year Deal with Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. Unveiling Exciting Programming for Anime Fans in 2024

The “Yu-Gi-Oh!” Franchise, Among Titles Bolstering

Cineverse’s Anime Library for Distribution

LOS ANGELES, MARCH, 2024 – Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a global streaming technology and entertainment company, has announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. (KCMNY), solidifying the Company’s position as a leader in the streaming anime landscape.

Cineverse will continue its wide distribution of Yu-Gi-Oh!, the popular anime series, providing nearly 400 hours of content to various platforms and channel partners. This new deal includes the recent series, “Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS” as well as the 2016 film “Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions”. Cineverse also operates a stand-alone “Yu-Gi-Oh!” linear streaming channel, which currently has distribution on Pluto TV, with expansion plans in 2024.

“‘The Quarter Century Celebration of the Trading Card Game, happening now, clearly demonstrates the longevity and popularity of the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand” said Mark Kirk, SVP Distribution for KCMNY. “We are constantly looking for ways to keep and grow our fandom, — now spanning multiple generations — engaged with the content in the streaming space. Partners like Cineverse help us to reach both new and loyal fans alike.”

Additionally, as 2024 gets underway, new, captivating additions from KCMNY are being added to the lineup on Cineverse’s RetroCrush (www.retrocrush.tvwww.retrocrush.tv). RetroCrush is the leading independent streaming anime channel, and Yu-Gi-Oh! is the flagship streaming brand driving anime growth for Cineverse.

Born as a social video channel in 2019 on YouTube – where it is approaching one million subscribers – RetroCrush continues to show significant growth. As of December 2023, it boasts an audience of more than 2.2 million followers across social platforms. In the past year, the channel’s engagement rate has seen significant growth, averaging 11.9% across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, while RetroCrush content has averaged more than 60 million video views in this past year across Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, with sentiment trends in the past two months 83% positive.

“At Cineverse, we are committed to delivering unparalleled anime experiences, and our partnership with Konami Cross Media NY has helped us stay steadfast to that commitment,” said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cineverse. “We are proud to be renewing our partnership with them, and we can’t wait to share the excitement with our audience in 2024.”

ABOUT CINEVERSE

Cineverse’s advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 70,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 150 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world’s most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse is powering the future of Entertainment. For more information, please visit www.cineverse.com. (NASDAQ: CNVS)

ABOUT KONAMI CROSS MEDIA NY, Inc.

Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. is a member of KONAMI Group and specializes in multiplatform brand management and production. Konami Cross Media NY takes a 360-degree approach in managing the rights to globally iconic IPs such as Yu-Gi-Oh!, BOMBERMAN, CONTRA and Frogger.

ABOUT Yu-Gi-Oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! is a true global phenomenon and perennial fan favorite. Ready to celebrate 25 years of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game and amassing a fervent following, the brand continues to flourish with each new series and expansion. To date, fans have engaged by reading the Manga, watching more than 1,000 Yu-Gi-Oh! Anime episodes across eight series and downloading Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS or Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL. Fans have also supported the brand at the box office, retail and they have played with and purchased over 25 billion units of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME! The future is bright for this Anime franchise with a robust slate of new content, games and merchandise planned for release that will continue to engage and entertain audiences globally.

Press Contact:

For Media

The Lippin Group, cineverse@lippingroup.com

For Investors

Julie Milstead, investorrelations@cineverse.com