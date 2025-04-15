Cineverse Launches “Land of the Lost” and “So…Real” FAST Channels on Philo

Popular Channels Now Available to Philo Customers

as Part of a Expanded Partnership Between the Companies

LOS ANGELES, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, today announced the addition of two new channels to Philo through a renewed agreement with the entertainment-focused streaming TV service. The free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels “Land of the Lost” and “So…Real” are now available to stream.

“Land of the Lost,” created by Sid and Marty Krofft Pictures, follows a family that finds itself fighting to survive in a land populated by dinosaurs and otherworldly beings. The TV series aired for three seasons from 1974-1977. “So…Real” is a channel dedicated to lifestyle and reality content.

“As one of the cornerstones contributing to the success of Sid & Marty Krofft Pictures, it is gratifying to know that a new generation will be joining Rick, Will, and Holly Marshall on their exciting journey into the ‘Land of the Lost,'” remarked Sid and Marty Krofft COO, Deanna Krofft-Pope.

“The additions of ‘Land of the Lost’ and ‘So…Real’ give our streaming portfolio timeless and entertaining content that will draw in both new and dedicated fans,” said Cineverse Executive Director, Business Development, John Stack. “Through our renewed partnership with Philo, we will continue to deliver on our mission of reaching passionate audiences through authentic entertainment experiences.”

“Adding ‘Land of the Lost’ and ‘So…Real’ to our growing lineup of FAST channels brings more diverse and engaging content to our audience — whether they’re enjoying our free standalone service or part of our $28/month core subscriber base. Our expanded partnership with Cineverse underscores our commitment to making high-quality content accessible through Philo’s all-in-one, simplified platform,” said Adam Salmons, Head of Content Acquisition and Business Development at Philo.

“Land of the Lost” and “So…Real” join other Cineverse FAST channels launched on Philo in 2023 – Comedy Dynamics, SCREAMBOX TV and The Bob Ross Channel. Cineverse’s Fandor streaming service is also available to subscribers of Philo’s “ Movies & More ” package.

About Cineverse Streaming

Cineverse owns and/or operates a wide range of premium streaming brands, from free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) apps. These span fandoms – from single IP channels around pop cultural icons such as Bob Ross, The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan, Garfield and Barney, to channels curated for fans of Horror ( Screambox , Midnight Pulp ), Pan-Asian and Anime ( RetroCrush , AsianCrush ), Comedy ( Comedy Dynamics ), Documentary and Crime (Crime Hunters, Docurama), Independent Film ( Fandor ), Romance and Rom Coms ( Dove Channel ), to name a few.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse’s proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

About Sid And Marty Krofft Pictures

Sid and Marty Krofft created some of the most beloved children’s series of the 1970s and 1980s, including H.R. Pufnstuf, Lidsville, and Land of the Lost. Their groundbreaking live-action fantasy shows revolutionized Saturday morning television with a unique blend of imagination, creativity, and whimsy that captivated audiences. These iconic series continue to resonate with fans, inspiring Sid and Marty Krofft Pictures Corp. to develop new projects that recapture the magic and charm of their unforgettable originals. For more information, visit: Sid & Marty Krofft History

About Philo

Philo is a better way to TV—offering 70+ top-rated channels, including AMC, A&E, MTV, BET, Discovery, and more, for just $28/month. Stream live TV, explore a library of 80,000+ on-demand titles, and enjoy AMC+ included at no extra cost. With unlimited DVR, premium add-ons, multi-device compatibility, and personalized profiles, Philo delivers affordable, audience-first entertainment without the complexity of modern streaming packages. For even more ways to watch, Philo also offers a standalone free service with 100+ FAST channels—no account required.

Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information or a 7-day free trial, visit philo.com .

CONTACTS

For Media, The Lippin Group for Cineverse

cineverse@lippingroup.com

BHBPR for Sid and Marty Krofft Pictures

harlan@bhbpr.com

For Investors, Julie Milstead

investorrelations@cineverse.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cineverse-launches-land-of-the-lost-and-soreal-fast-channels-on-philo-302427703.html

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.