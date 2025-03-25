Cineverse Celebrates Half Way to Halloween With Slate of Harrowing Films including ART ATTACK!, the Behind The Scenes Look at Terrifier 3

SCREAMBOX Continues to Grow, with Subscribers up 18% since Terrifier 3 Joined the Platform in February

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, has announced the Spring slate of programming for its horror streaming service, SCREAMBOX. This includes ART ATTACK! The Dissection of Terrifier 3, a behind-the-scenes film that gives fans an exclusive look into the making of box office smash, Terrifier 3, as well as the viral gut-puncher The Coffee Table, and the mysterious Project MKHEXE .

“Spring might be in the air, but so is horror as we’ve reached the official halfway point to Halloween,” said Brad Miska…lord of horror at Cineverse. “This April, SCREAMBOX celebrates the box office smash hit Terrifier with the original documentary, ART ATTACK!, and shocks fans with the soul-shaking and traumatizing The Coffee Table. We’re also excited to send viewers down the rabbit hole with the cryptic investigative horror Project MKHEXE.”

As the first full week of Spring begins, horror fans can tune to SCREAMBOX to stream new titles including:

Art Attack: The Dissection of Terrifier 3 (now available) – ART ATTACK takes viewers behind the scenes of Terrifier 3 , exploring its brutal effects, Art the Clown’s rise as a horror icon, and the cultural impact of the franchise. With interviews and exclusive footage, it reveals the artistry behind the chaos.

(now available) – ART ATTACK takes viewers behind the scenes of , exploring its brutal effects, Art the Clown’s rise as a horror icon, and the cultural impact of the franchise. With interviews and exclusive footage, it reveals the artistry behind the chaos. Uncontained (now available) – A mysterious drifter struggles to protect an abandoned boy and his little sister from an infection that turns people into a feral-like state and a ruthless militia leader searching for his missing daughter.

(now available) – A mysterious drifter struggles to protect an abandoned boy and his little sister from an infection that turns people into a feral-like state and a ruthless militia leader searching for his missing daughter. I Spit on Your Grave (now available) – An aspiring writer is repeatedly assaulted, humiliated, and left for dead by four men she systematically hunts down to seek revenge.

(now available) – An aspiring writer is repeatedly assaulted, humiliated, and left for dead by four men she systematically hunts down to seek revenge. Growing Up With I Spit on Your Grave (premieres April 3 ) – Terry Zarchi’s exhaustive analysis of the history of “I Spit on Your Grave” is packed with never-before-seen footage.

(premieres ) – exhaustive analysis of the history of “I Spit on Your Grave” is packed with never-before-seen footage. The Coffee Table (premieres April 11 ) – Jesus and Maria are a couple who have just become parents, and they decide to buy a new coffee table, a decision that will change their existence.

(premieres ) – Jesus and Maria are a couple who have just become parents, and they decide to buy a new coffee table, a decision that will change their existence. Project MKHEXE (premieres April 29 ) – An aspiring filmmaker returns home after his younger brother’s suicide, only to discover his brother’s obsession with a malevolent conspiracy theory that threatens to destroy reality.

(premieres ) – An aspiring filmmaker returns home after his younger brother’s suicide, only to discover his brother’s obsession with a malevolent conspiracy theory that threatens to destroy reality. Bloody Bites (new episodes every Friday in April, and June) – Streaming exclusively from Bloody Disgusting and Scotchworthy Productions, Bloody Bites is a compilation of snack-sized horror films that will terrorize, astonish, disturb, and excite genre fans across the globe.

SCREAMBOX continues to grow, with paid subscribers up 18% since Terrifier 3 joined the streaming platform in February. This growth comes following a record theatrical run, having grossed nearly $55 million at the box office — making it the top unrated U.S. release ever — as well as success as an EST/VOD and physical release. In fact, the slasher masterpiece debuted at No. 1 on Fandango’s charts and ranked as high as No. 2 with Microsoft and No. 3 on iTunes. Its release on physical media includes formats such as DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD + Blu-ray and 4K UHD + Blu-ray Steelbook and quickly became a collector’s item.

Also available on SCREAMBOX is Terrifier 2, which continues to be one of the most popular titles, ranking as the platform’s most-watched film in 2024. Also available are Street Trash, Devon, Tales From the Void, Frogman, Delicate Arch, and Outwaters.

About Bloody Disgusting

Bloody Disgusting is Cineverse’s horror division serving fans through premium editorial, audio, video and social content and branded merchandise. As the No. 1 entertainment destination for horror, Bloody Disgusting is home to the genre’s leading website at bloody-disgusting.com ; Bloody FM , the chart-topping horror division of Cineverse Podcast Network; Bloody Press, Cineverse’s publishing arm focused on creating and bringing audiobooks, e-books and print editions to market; and Bloody Disgusting merchandise. Bloody Disgusting also powers the fastest-growing streaming video service, SCREAMBOX, available as SVOD and FAST channels for casual and die-hard horror fans alike.

About Cineverse Streaming

Cineverse owns and/or operates a wide range of premium streaming brands, from free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) apps. These span fandoms – from single IP channels around pop cultural icons such as Bob Ross, The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan, Garfield and Barney, to channels curated for fans of Horror ( Screambox , Midnight Pulp ), Pan-Asian and Anime ( RetroCrush , AsianCrush ), Comedy ( Comedy Dynamics ), Documentary and Crime (Crime Hunters, Docurama), Independent Film ( Fandor ), Romance and Rom Coms ( Dove Channel ), to name a few.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse’s proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

