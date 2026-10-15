Cineverse and Trevor Henderson to Adapt Hit Horror Podcast ‘Mayfair Watchers Society’ into a Feature Film

From the Mind Behind Siren Head and Cartoon Cat, and one of the Hottest Indie Creators, with Recent Studio Deals with Warner Bros. and TriStar

Feature Film Comes as Season 4 of the Scripted Audio Series Set to Launch on the Cineverse Podcast Network

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an entertainment technology company and studio, has made a deal with Trevor Henderson, creator of Siren Head and Cartoon Cat, to adapt the hit horror podcast Mayfair Watchers Society into a feature film. Downloaded more than three million times since premiering on audio on October 10, 2022, the Mayfair Watchers Society story will continue both on the big screen and through the podcast, which premieres its fourth season soon with the Cineverse Podcast Network.

This agreement comes at a time during which Hollywood demand for Henderson’s viral online creations has exploded. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Pictures won a bidding war to turn Henderson’s Siren Head character into a movie, with Zach Cregger and Brian Duffield attached. Another of his popular and terrifying characters, Cartoon Cat, is being adapted into a film by Sony’s TriStar Pictures, with Roy Lee producing.

“It has truly been the year that online creators have planted their flag as the new generation of horror filmmakers and characters. This deal to expand our relationship with Trevor, and adapt this podcast into a feature with him, presents a great opportunity for us, him, and his fans, and we can’t wait,” said Cineverse Chief Motion Pictures Officer Yolanda Macias.

Since successfully bringing Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3 to theatres, the Cineverse Motion Pictures Group has shown a commitment to supporting filmmakers with unique creative visions and IP with loyal, passionate fanbases. This includes the 20th anniversary release of Guillermo del Toro’s masterpiece, Pan’s Labyrinth, which opened in theatres October 8.

“There hasn’t been a box office movement in years as transformational as the success seen by online creators with Iron Lung, Backrooms, and Obsession. We’re incredibly fortunate to be in a position where we can use our platforms to work with independent artists and bring their visions to life reaching audiences in entirely new ways. Mayfair Watchers Society has been an incredible collaboration with Trevor, and I can’t wait to continue that partnership and bring Mayfair to the big screen,” said Cineverse VP Network Strategy and Co-founder, Bloody Disgusting, Tom Owen.

The feature will be a found footage style anthology film highlighting different creatures and stories from the podcast. These include The Needle, Creekman, Owls with Teeth, Mr. Bag, Anxious Dogs, Scissors, and The Clatter.

“The Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting teams have been great partners on the podcast, and I’ve long been impressed with the film side of the company, and its indie philosophy. I look forward to being very hands-on with adapting the podcast into a feature, and look forward to working closely with them as we develop the film, select the directing and writing teams, and get closer to bringing this to fans,” said Henderson, who will be a producer and part of the writing team.

The Mayfair Watchers Society podcast is an original production of Bloody FM, Cineverse Podcast Network’s horror brand. Created by Henderson and Pacific Obadiah, and produced by Obadiah, Mayfair Watchers Society is presented as a collection of found tapes and audio accounts, each episode focusing on different residents encountering Henderson’s iconic style of monsters. It was chosen by Apple as one of the most popular podcasts when it debuted in 2022, and has been a top 50 podcast and the #2-ranked fiction podcast on both Apple and Spotify.

Trevor Henderson is represented by Verve, Redshift, and Marios Rush. The deal was negotiated by Macias and Cineverse VP Creative Development and Filmmaker Relations Steven Peros.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, recent theatrical releases include the franchise returns of The Toxic Avenger, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Return to Silent Hill, and the 20th anniversary release of Guillermo del Toro’s masterpiece Pan’s Labyrinth. On Cineverse’s upcoming slate are the third installment of Wolf Creek and the company’s first theatrical family feature, Air Bud Returns.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes a vast library of premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit cineverse.com.

Investor Contact:

Julie Milstead

investorrelations@cineverse.com

Media Contact:

The Lippin Group for Cineverse

cineverse@lippingroup.com

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SOURCE Cineverse Corp.