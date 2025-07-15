Cineverse Adds Three Industry Veterans to Accelerate Feature Film Acquisitions and Releasing Business

New Cineverse Motion Pictures Group Brings Key Talent on Board: Steven Peros as VP, Creative Development and Filmmaker Relations; Dan Fisher as VP, Acquisitions; and Cameron Moore as Consultant, Theatrical Distribution

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, has announced today the addition of three development, acquisitions and distributions experts to the recently-formed Cineverse Motion Pictures Group led by Chief Motion Pictures Officer Yolanda Macias.

Effective immediately:

Steven Peros is vice president, creative development and filmmaker relations, responsible for both leading development and overseeing physical production, serving as a key connector between the creative community and internal business stakeholders. Peros started in development at New Line Cinema and was the William Morris Agency’s top story analyst before becoming a screenwriter, director, producer, playwright, published film historian and graphic novel author, including projects with Disney, Lifetime, Lionsgate, AMC, MTV and NBC. He has taught screenwriting and TV pilot writing at New York Film Academy and UCLA Extension.

Dan Fisher is vice president, acquisitions, leading acquisitions for Cineverse’s direct-to-digital and OTT slate. Prior to joining Cineverse, he has over a decade of acquisition, digital sales and distribution experience via roles at VMI Worldwide, Freestyle Digital Media, Gravitas Ventures and Entertainment One, and has taught film at universities around the country.

Cameron Moore is a consultant for the theatrical distribution business, responsible for directly assisting in strategic planning for theatrical releases, while identifying new film projects to acquire. Moore previously served as senior director, theatrical distribution at Gravitas Ventures, where he oversaw the expansion of his department and contributed to wide releases of films across North America. He has spent his career generating revenues and maximizing profitability, including promotional effectiveness. He has worked at numerous companies including 21st Century Fox, Screenvision Media, and Fathom Events in the United States, in addition to Rogers Media and Alliance Films in Canada.

“I’m thrilled to be adding these three talented executives, each with a unique set of skills and experience that will contribute to Cineverse successfully implementing our motion pictures strategy,” said Macias. “As we build out our theatrical, digital and streaming slate, we are strongly positioned to identify fandoms to target with IP driven and award winning releases, and reach audiences in an authentic and efficient manner. Our mission is to deliver for fans, creators and partners.”

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, upcoming releases include the franchise expansions of The Toxic Avenger (August 29, 2025), Silent Night, Deadly Night (December 12, 2025), Return to Silent Hill (January 23, 2026), and Wolf Creek: Legacy (2026) as well as 2025 releases Escape from the 21st Century, Lesbian Space Princess, and The Things You Kill.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse’s proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

