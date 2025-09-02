Chunghwa Telecom Receives Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Taiwan Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in the Telecom Industry

Chunghwa Telecom is recognized for its customer-centric innovation, digital transformation, and sustained strategic execution across Taiwan’s telecom landscape.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Chunghwa Telecom has received the 2025 Taiwan Company of the Year Recognition in the telecom industry for its outstanding achievements in technology innovation, customer value enhancement, and market leadership. This highlights Chunghwa Telecom’s consistent commitment to delivering measurable impact, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in Taiwan’s digital transformation journey.

“Chunghwa Telecom’s strategic foresight and execution have positioned it at the forefront of Taiwan’s telecom sector. The company’s advancements in AI, 5G, and sustainable broadcasting services show a deep understanding of evolving customer expectations and technological trends,” said Mei Lee Quah, senior director of ICT research at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a forward-looking strategy grounded in innovation, Chunghwa Telecom has remained responsive to shifting market dynamics. Its investments in AI data centers (AIDC), open RAN, and cloud-native infrastructure reflect a clear intent to lead domestically and across international markets. This adaptability has allowed the company to export smart solutions to Poland, Thailand, and Indonesia—demonstrating the global relevance of Taiwan-developed telecom applications.

Innovation remains core to Chunghwa Telecom’s mission. The company’s proprietary video streaming technology, showcased during its 4K broadcast of the 2024 Summer Olympics via Hami Video, redefined viewer engagement through augmented reality (AR), real-time athlete interaction, and AI-powered personalization. These capabilities enhanced the user experience and increased daily active users and video-on-demand traffic.

The company’s customer-centric approach is further reflected in its AI-driven fraud detection tools, such as SIM swap and roaming status APIs, which offer enhanced user security in collaboration with Taiwan’s financial institutions. These proactive measures have successfully blocked millions of spoofed international calls, establishing Chunghwa Telecom as a responsible and reliable digital enabler.

Frost & Sullivan commends Chunghwa Telecom for setting a high bar in telecom excellence through its blend of strategic vision, operational excellence, and customer-first design. The company’s ability to integrate ESG principles, including carbon footprint-certified set-top boxes and rural digital inclusion initiatives, reinforces its role as a socially conscious industry leader.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates exemplary strategy development and implementation, resulting in meaningful improvements in market position, customer satisfaction, and business performance. The recognition spotlights organizations that are shaping the future of their industries through innovation, resilience, and excellence in execution.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.singh@frost.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chunghwa-telecom-receives-frost–sullivans-2025-taiwan-company-of-the-year-recognition-for-excellence-in-the-telecom-industry-302543002.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan