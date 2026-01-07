Chromalloy Appoints Kristen Samson as Vice President of Marketing & Communications

Strategic marketing leader to accelerate growth and strengthen Chromalloy’s global brand

Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and power sectors, today announced the appointment of Kristen Samson as Vice President of Marketing & Communications. Samson will lead Chromalloy’s global marketing activities to advance Chromalloy’s growth agenda and reinforce its position as an innovative solutions provider for turbine engine aftermarket parts, repairs, and restoration.

“Kristen brings a proven track record of increasing brand awareness and driving growth by developing high-performing marketing strategies for global aerospace, defense, and manufacturing organizations,” said Russ Shelton, Executive Vice President of Business Development. “Her expertise translating engineering innovation into powerful market and customer value will help strengthen the Chromalloy brand and promote global demand for our high-value products and services.”

CEO Chris Celtruda commented, “I am pleased to welcome Kristen to the Chromalloy team. Her extensive knowledge and experience in the global aerospace and defense manufacturing space will accelerate the growth of the Chromalloy brand across all market segments and strengthen our position as a leader in turbine engine restoration solutions.”

Samson joins Chromalloy with more than 25 years of experience leading enterprise-wide marketing and communications for global aerospace, defense, and manufacturing organizations. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Kaman Corporation, where she modernized the brand and led communications through a $1B public-to-private acquisition. Her career includes more than 15 years in senior leadership roles at Textron Inc., including Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Textron Systems, TRU Simulation + Training, and Lycoming Engines. Samson is also a certified Six Sigma Green Belt.

“Chromalloy’s commitment to innovation and value creation for its customers is unmatched,” said Samson. “I’m excited to help amplify that story and deliver data-driven marketing strategies that showcase our industry-leading, customer-focused solutions for the engine aftermarket.”

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For nearly 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over twenty locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded. With over 60 FAA-approved gas path PMA parts developed and over 6 billion part flight hours, Chromalloy’s PMAs continue to demonstrate a record of safety and reliability.

