Chromalloy appoints Keats Sexton as Vice President, Corporate FP&A and Treasurer

Seasoned aerospace and defense investment banker joins Chromalloy to lead enterprise financial planning and support strategic growth.

Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and energy sectors, today announced the appointment of Keats Sexton as Vice President, Corporate FP&A and Treasurer.

Sexton brings over 16 years of investment banking and aerospace and defense financial expertise to the role, most recently serving as Managing Director and Americas Head of Aerospace, Defense & Government Services at UBS Investment Bank. During his tenure at UBS, he advised on some of the most consequential deals in the sector across M&A and capital markets transactions, including working with Veritas Capital on the acquisition of Chromalloy in 2022.

“As Chromalloy continues to grow and execute on its strategic priorities, having the right financial leadership in place is essential,” said Lee Eckert, Chromalloy’s Chief Financial Officer. “Keats brings a depth of aerospace and defense knowledge and a strategic mindset that will strengthen our ability to make sound decisions, allocate capital effectively, and position the business for long-term success.”

In his new role, Sexton will lead enterprise financial planning, budgeting, and forecasting; deliver strategic financial analysis to executive leadership; support treasury operations and capital structure management; and contribute financial analysis and due diligence to Chromalloy’s global M&A and business development activities.

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About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and repair services for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified, third-party Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) and Designated Engineering Representative (DER) solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over twenty locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded. Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval on over sixty gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown in excess of six-billion-part flight hours. Chromalloy’s PMA parts are certified by the FAA to be equivalent to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part.

For additional information, please visit www.chromalloy.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chromalloy: marketing@chromalloy.com

SOURCE: Chromalloy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire