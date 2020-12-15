Christie Smith Joins Accenture to Lead the CEO Transformational Change Journey Agenda

HR industry luminary brings vast change management and inclusion and diversity expertise to new global role

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has appointed industry veteran Christie Smith as a senior managing director to lead Accenture’s CEO Transformational Change Journey agenda, effective immediately.

In this new global role, Smith joins Accenture Strategy & Consulting to lead and expand Accenture’s transformational change offerings that address the complex change management challenges facing CEOs, C-suites and Boards. Smith will also lead Accenture’s Inclusion + Diversity practice, focused on helping clients address this essential element of today’s modern workforce.

“Our clients are facing unprecedented change and the pace at which companies and industries are transforming is extraordinary. Helping our clients to navigate this change with speed and confidence is essential to creating lasting value and a thriving workforce,” said Annette Rippert, group chief executive, Accenture Strategy & Consulting. “Christie is joining Accenture to lead a critical, and growing, area. She brings exceptional talent and experience in fostering inclusivity, innovation and change management leadership that is sought by C-suite leaders across industries.”

Smith’s career spans more than two decades of senior leadership and human resources (HR) experience with global technology companies and professional services firms. Most recently, Smith served as the Global Vice President for Inclusion & Diversity at Apple. Prior to joining Apple, Smith served as interim head of HR at Grail, a start-up cancer detection company. Before that, Smith held several leadership roles in client service, as an industry leader, and as the West region managing principal for Deloitte Consulting.

“Accenture has always led with vision and purpose,” said Christie Smith. “I am thrilled to join a team that has the depth of leadership and expertise needed to recognize, both for itself and for its clients, that we must harness change instead of merely reacting to it. I’m excited to work with industry leaders to formulate and realize their vision to transform and navigate uncertainty together.”

Smith is an author, researcher and has been recognized as a “Top 50 Diversity Leader” (2020). Smith received her doctorate from New York University in Clinical Social Work with a focus on Industrial & Organizational Psychology.

About Accenture



Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology, and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Strategy works with boards, CEOs, and C-suite executives to create 360° value for all stakeholders by defining and answering their most strategic business questions — including growth, profitability, technology-driven transformation, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), operating models and sustainability — with insights from AI and data science, combined with deep industry and function expertise. For more information, follow @AccentureStrat or visit www.accenture.com/strategy.

Accenture’s Talent & Organization / Human Potential connects people and technology to unlock human ingenuity and drive enterprise wide change. To learn more, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/services/talent-organization-human-potential-index

This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied. Copyright © 2020 Accenture. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Alexander Aizenberg



Accenture



+1 917 452 9878



[email protected]

Tourang Nazari



Accenture



+1 202 322 4640



[email protected]