Chris Gayle Signs as SIXR Cricket Icon Player, Kicks Off Global #SIXRChallenge

SIXR Cricket, the six-hitting cricket game being built for fans, today announced that Chris Gayle – the “Universe Boss,” T20 giant, and record-breaking six-hitter – has joined the project as an Icon Player and is launching the #SIXRChallenge to find the next generation of big hitters.

“Let’s see who can out-hit the Universe Boss,” said Chris Gayle. “I’ve smashed some of the biggest sixes in the game – but can you go bigger? Jump in, show your swing, and let’s light up the community together.”

As part of the partnership, SIXR Cricket will roll out time-boxed Chris Gayle digital collectibles, sticker packs, and a series of community challenges with prizes for top hitters – headlined by exclusive Chris Gayle NFTs for winners – inside SIXR’s upcoming game experience. Fans can join the official channel t.me/sixrcricket for challenge rules, drop dates, and live banter.

“SIXR Cricket aims to create an engaging ecosystem for cricket fans, and there is no one who embodies six hitting more than the ‘Universe Boss’,” said Ahad Bhai, CEO of SIXR Cricket. “We can’t wait to see who steps up and sends it into the stands.”

How to Join the #SIXRChallenge

Step 1: Join the official Telegram at t.me/sixrcricket

Step 2: Follow the pinned post for instructions and challenge windows

Step 3: Submit your entry during the time window (details in Telegram)

Prizes: Exclusive Chris Gayle NFTs and community shout-outs; more rewards announced in-channel

Challenge opens: Today, September 16, 2025 (first window announced in Telegram)

Follow Official SIXR Cricket Social Handles:

About SIXR Cricket

SIXR Cricket is an engaging cricket experience built around the purest thrill in the sport: the six. Blending social challenges, collectibles, and game-ready moments on Telegram, SIXR is the biggest cricket community on web3. Join the club at t.me/sixrcricket.

About Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle, aka “Universe Boss”, is one of cricket’s most explosive batters and a global T20 icon, celebrated for record-breaking six-hitting and show-stopping entertainment. With his larger-than-life personality and unmatched flair, he has become a global ambassador for the sport, inspiring fans from the Caribbean to every cricketing nation.

