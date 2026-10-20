ChoiceTech Korea Brings AI Skin Analysis and Personalized Product Recommendations to Torriden’s Seoul Flagship Store

Customized ChoiceDx kiosk offers skin assessments, Torriden product recommendations, and QR access to results after a visit.

ChoiceTech Korea (CTK) has deployed its ChoiceDx AI-powered skin analysis kiosk at Torriden Connect Seongsu, the flagship store of global skincare brand Torriden. Customized to reflect Torriden’s brand identity, the self-service kiosk connects visitors’ skin assessment results with personalized Torriden product recommendations.

ChoiceTech Korea’s ChoiceDx AI-powered skin analysis kiosk at Torriden Connect Seongsu, providing personalized skin assessments and product recommendations.

Powered by CTK’s proprietary AI algorithms and optical imaging technology, ChoiceDx evaluates skin type, pigmentation, sebum levels, pore condition, and wrinkles. Based on the assessment, the kiosk recommends Torriden products suited to each visitor’s skin condition, helping customers explore skincare options with personalized insights.

Visitors can also access their assessment results after leaving the store. The kiosk generates a QR code that lets them view their results on a mobile device, extending the consultation beyond the in-store visit.

For the Torriden installation, CTK customized the kiosk interface and product recommendation engine to align with the brand’s visual identity and skincare philosophy. The deployment shows how ChoiceDx can be configured for individual beauty brands and integrated into their retail environments.

The kiosk gives Torriden shoppers an interactive way to explore products based on their individual skin conditions, supporting more informed purchasing decisions in store.

ChoiceTech Korea supplies AI-powered skin and scalp analysis solutions to partners in more than 60 countries. Its ChoiceDx platform combines proprietary AI algorithms with optical imaging technology to support personalized skincare experiences across retail and professional environments.

“Our collaboration with Torriden demonstrates how ChoiceDx enables premium K-beauty brands to deliver personalized, data-driven customer experiences,” said Wonseok Choi, CEO of ChoiceTech Korea. “We will continue helping beauty brands create personalized skincare experiences that transform physical stores into spaces where technology and brand value come together.”

About ChoiceTech Korea

ChoiceTech Korea (CTK) is a Korean AI-powered beauty technology company specializing in intelligent skin, hair, and scalp analysis solutions. Its flagship platform, ChoiceDx, combines proprietary AI algorithms with optical imaging technologies to help beauty brands, retailers, and aesthetic professionals deliver personalized, data-driven customer experiences. ChoiceTech Korea’s solutions are deployed in more than 60 countries.

Disclaimer

This solution is not a medical device and does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical condition. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Media Contact

ChoiceTech Korea Co., Ltd. | contact@choicedx.com | www.choicedx.com

SOURCE: ChoiceTech Korea

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire