Chip Skinner Calls for Greater Focus on Resilience and Mentorship in Local Communities

Gainesville leader urges individuals to turn setbacks into growth and invest in the next generation

Businessman and community leader Chip Skinner is raising awareness about the importance of resilience and mentorship, urging people to transform personal setbacks into opportunities for growth and to actively support young people in their communities.

Skinner, President of Skinner Bros. Realty and a Governor-appointed board director for the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority, has experienced his share of challenges-from a rocky first live TV interview to financial struggles growing up. “Mistakes happen, but what matters is how you respond, and how you carry those lessons forward,” he said.

Research shows that mentorship plays a critical role in shaping future success. According to the National Mentoring Partnership, young adults who have a mentor are 55% more likely to enroll in college and 78% more likely to volunteer regularly. Yet, one in three young people in the U.S. grows up without a mentor.

For Skinner, mentorship has taken the form of coaching lacrosse. He co-founded Gainesville Area Lacrosse, Inc. (GALAXI) in 2014 and has guided players at multiple schools. “Lacrosse is about grit and teamwork,” he explained. “I’ve seen kids come in unsure of themselves and leave as leaders. That’s real success to me.”

He believes resilience and mentorship are linked. “Rejection never feels good,” he said. “But if you treat it as feedback instead of failure, you grow. That’s the lesson I try to pass on to my players and my own kids.”

Skinner encourages others to find small but meaningful ways to engage. “You don’t need to start a nonprofit,” he said. “Volunteer an hour a week. Support a local sports team. Share your expertise with a student. If everyone did one thing, the impact would multiply.”

Skinner is asking community members to reflect on their own definitions of success and to give back by mentoring, coaching, or supporting youth programs in their area. “We all have experiences-good and bad-that can help someone else,” he said. “Don’t keep those lessons to yourself. Share them.”

About Chip Skinner

Chip Skinner is a Florida businessman , consultant, and community leader. He serves as President of Skinner Bros. Realty in Jacksonville and is a Governor-appointed board director for the Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority. He is also the founder of Gainesville Area Lacrosse, Inc. (GALAXI), a nonprofit dedicated to growing youth lacrosse in North Florida. Skinner is a graduate of the University of Florida and remains active in business, public service, and mentorship.

