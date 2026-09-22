China-Based Used Car Exporter Panda Used Cars Surpasses 85,000-Vehicle Inventory as Overseas Demand for Chinese EVs Grows

Panda Used Cars, a Zhengzhou-based vehicle export company, has grown its inventory past 85,000 vehicles and now ships to 207 countries, driven by rising overseas demand for Chinese used and electric vehicles.

Panda Used Cars, a used and new vehicle export company operating out of Zhengzhou, Henan Province, has crossed an inventory milestone of more than 85,000 vehicles, according to the company. The growth comes as buyers in Africa, the CIS region, the Middle East and parts of Southeast Asia increasingly turn to Chinese-market vehicles, including used electric models, for their price and availability.

The company, which now ships to 207 countries and territories, says the jump in inventory reflects a broader shift in how overseas buyers are sourcing vehicles. Rather than relying solely on domestic dealerships or auction houses in their own regions, importers in several markets have started working directly with Chinese exporters to access a wider range of makes and lower price points, particularly for hybrid and electric vehicles from brands such as BYD, alongside more familiar names like Toyota, Volkswagen and Honda.

“We’re seeing buyers ask more informed questions than they did even two years ago,” said Li Feng, a representative for Panda Used Cars in Zhengzhou. “People want to know about inspection records, mileage verification, battery health on EVs – not just the price tag. That’s changed how we present vehicles and how we train our team.”

To address that shift, the company has built out a 120-point inspection process covering mechanical condition, accident history, odometer verification and, for electric and hybrid models, battery range and charging performance. Vehicle listings include condition reports and, in many cases, video walkthroughs so buyers can review a car’s actual state before it leaves China, rather than relying on photos alone.

The used-vehicle export trade out of China has expanded quickly over the past few years, driven in part by falling prices on the domestic secondhand market as more Chinese consumers upgrade to newer EVs and plug-in hybrids. That has left a large pool of relatively young, low-mileage vehicles available for export at prices that undercut many regional secondhand markets. Industry estimates cited by trade publications have pointed to steady year-over-year growth in Chinese used car exports, with buyers in Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East among the fastest-growing customer bases.

Li said the company has responded to that demand by expanding its sourcing network beyond Zhengzhou to include partner yards and inspection points in other provinces, allowing it to widen the range of models and body types it can offer without slowing down turnaround times for buyers.

“A lot of first-time importers are cautious, and honestly they should be,” Li said. “Buying a car sight-unseen from another country is a real leap. Our job is to close that gap with documentation, video, and straight answers, not just a sales pitch.”

The company operates through two registered entities – Henan Fanshi International Trade Co., Ltd. in Zhengzhou and Panda Automobile International Trade Co., Limited in Hong Kong – and supports both English- and Russian-speaking markets through dedicated contact channels. Buyers can browse current inventory, request inspection reports, and get export quotes directly through panda used cars .

The company said it plans to continue expanding its inspection network and add more electric and hybrid listings in the coming months as overseas interest in Chinese EV brands continues to build.

About Panda Used Cars

Panda Used Cars is a vehicle sourcing and export platform based in Zhengzhou, China, with an additional registered office in Hong Kong. The company sources, inspects and ships used and new vehicles to buyers in 207 countries and regions, with a current inventory of more than 85,000 vehicles spanning sedans, SUVs, vans and electric models from both Chinese and international brands.

Media Contact:

Li Feng

Panda Used Cars

Email: info@pandausedcars.com

Website: pandausedcars.com

SOURCE: Panda Used Cars

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire