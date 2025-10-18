Chemistry of Connection Presented at Cannadelic Global Summit

Topic Deep Dive + Media Invitation

From First Kiss to Full Repair: Dr. Angela Fisher’s Cannadelic Keynote Reframes Psychedelics and Relationships

What happens in the brain just before we kiss someone for the first time? What if that tension, that openness, that tremble – was the very key to long-term connection?

In her upcoming Cannadelic Global Summit keynote, “From Blushing to Bonding: Erotic Neurobiology and the New Language of Love,” Dr. Angela Fisher takes the audience into a live, sensory exploration of how the nervous system learns – and unlearns – safety, desire, and trust.

Backed by years of relational therapy and somatic psychedelic work, Fisher will connect the science of blushing, kissing, and arousal to how couples heal attachment wounds and reignite intimacy in therapeutic settings.

This keynote is expected to be one of the most emotionally activating sessions at the Summit, blending:

Cutting-edge neuroscience

Somatic co-regulation techniques

Real-life applications in psychedelic therapy and couples work

