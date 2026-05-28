Cheech & Chong Light Up The Drink Aisle with “Legends Shots” – Two Fast-Acting 25mg Hemp THC Experiences Inspired by the Icons Themselves

Ever wondered what it feels like to be Cheech or Chong? Now you can choose your legendary experience

For more than 50 years, Cheech & Chong have represented two sides of the same cannabis culture – uplifting and energetic or mellow and laid back. Now, that dynamic comes to life in Legends Shots, two fast-acting 25mg hemp THC experiences inspired by the legendary duo themselves.

Each Legends Shot contains 25mg of federally legal hemp-derived THC in a liquid format designed for onset in as little as 15 minutes. Portable, precise, and powerful, Legends Shots deliver two signature experiences guaranteed to match your mood and meet the moment.

The CheechedTM features a bright pink lemonade flavor formulated with minor cannabinoids including CBG and CBC, crafted to evoke a classic “Sativa Thrill” vibe – uplifting, creative, and ready to roll.

The ChongedTM delivers a mixed berry flavor formulated with CBD and CBN for a more classic “Indica Chill” experience – laid-back, mellow, and built for deep relaxation and wind-down moments.

“Consumers today want products that fit different moments and different lifestyles,” said Brandon Harshbarger, President of Cheech and Chong’s Global Holding Co. “With Legends Shots, we wanted to create something fast-acting, approachable, and experience-driven – whether someone is looking to socialize, relax, or just unwind in a more modern way.”

The launch follows strong retail momentum for Cheech & Chong’s High & DryTMVariety Pack, reinforcing growing consumer demand for hemp products that offer variety, flexibility, and more personalized experiences. From uplifting social moments to laid-back wind-down routines, Cheech and Chong’s Global Holding Company continues to expand its lineup to give consumers more ways to elevate the moment.

The advanced liquid formulation allows cannabinoids to absorb efficiently, offering faster onset compared to traditional edible formats. By pairing hemp THC with complementary minor cannabinoids, the formulations are designed to create more nuanced and dynamic experiences tailored to each effect profile.

“Liquid cannabinoids behave differently than traditional edibles,” said Ted Whitney, Chief Beverage Officer of Cheech and Chong’s Global Holding Company. “By developing a fast-acting formula with balanced cannabinoid profiles, we’re delivering a more predictable and efficient experience while maintaining strict standards around purity and potency.”

For founders Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, the concept is simple.

“If you want to feel bright and buzzing, go Cheeched,” said Cheech Marin.

“And if you want to mellow out and sink into it, go Chonged,” added Tommy Chong. “That’s what’s so great about this beautiful plant – it can elevate any moment.”

As with all products from Cheech and Chong’s Global Holding Co., Legends Shots are third-party lab tested, with Certificates of Analysis (COAs) verifying purity and potency for every batch.

Cheech & Chong’s Legends Shots are available now at CheechAndChong.com and through select retail partners.

Media Contact:

Brooke Mangum

Chief Marketing Officer

Cheech and Chong’s Global Holding Company

brooke@cheechandchong.com

ABOUT CHEECH & CHONG’S BEVERAGES

Cheech & Chong’s Beverages is a division of Cheech and Chong’s Global Holdings Company, the premier heritage lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. Its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong’s Global Holding Company, cannabis is more than just a plant-it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company’s history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today. CheechAndChong.com .

Cheech & Chong’s, Legends, Cheeched, Chonged, and High & Dry are trademarks of, or licensed to, Cheech and Chong’s Global Holding Company.

SOURCE: Cheech and Chong’s Global Holding Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire