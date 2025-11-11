Cheech & Chong Bring Their Iconic Cannabis Experience to Oklahoma With New Dispensoria in Tulsa

The legendary duo’s newest Dispensoria invites the Sooner State to experience cannabis with heart, humor, and community spirit.

The spirit of Cheech & Chong has officially arrived in Oklahoma. The iconic comedy duo turned cannabis trailblazers are bringing their one-of-a-kind DispensoriaTM experience to Tulsa, blending 50 plus years of culture, comedy, and cannabis advocacy with a fresh, community-driven approach to medical relief.

Cheech & Chong’s Dispensoria Opens in Tulsa Oklahoma



“This isn’t just another dispensary, it’s a celebration of everything cannabis stands for,” said Cheech Marin, Co-Founder of Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company. “We’ve always believed the plant should bring people together, and that’s exactly what this place does. Whether you’re new to medical cannabis or a longtime patient, we want this to be a space where you can find relief, laugh a little, and feel part of the culture.”

Located at 1502 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74112, this marks the first Cheech & Chong’s Dispensoria in the Sooner State-offering patients a welcoming, educational, and lighthearted environment to explore high-quality cannabis products

With Dispensoria locations already open across the nation from Maine to New Mexico-and many more on the way-Cheech & Chong’s Dispensorias are redefining the cannabis retail experience. Each location is locally owned and deeply connected to its community, united by the shared mission of making cannabis approachable, authentic, and fun for everyone.

The Dispensoria concept is brought to life by Jasmine Marin, Creative Director of Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company, whose design vision captures the heart of the brand while reimagining what a dispensary can be. “Each space we build has its own personality,” said Marin. “We want people to walk in and feel at ease. It’s bright, approachable, and full of character-everything my dad and Tommy have stood for, brought into a modern experience.”

In Tulsa, visitors can expect a knowledgeable staff dedicated to helping patients find the right products for their individual needs, whether they’re seeking pain relief, relaxation, or improved wellness. “Our team really cares about helping patients find what works best for them,” said Charles Sherwood, Owner and Operator of Cheech & Chong’s Dispensoria Tulsa. “It’s about comfort, connection, and care-all with that classic Cheech & Chong vibe.”

For those without a medical card, the Tulsa Dispensoria also features a dedicated hemp retail section, allowing visitors to shop Cheech & Chong hemp-derived products-including beverages, gummies, and other wellness essentials-without a prescription.

“Our goal has always been to bring people together,” added Tommy Chong, Co-Founder, Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Co. “Now we get to do that in a space that helps people feel good and find the relief they deserve. That’s the real magic.”

Oklahomans are invited to experience the Cheech & Chong Dispensoria difference for themselves. Visit 1502 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74112, to see what’s behind the beaded curtain.

For more information, visit CheechandChongsCannabis.com.

About Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company:

Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company is a leading cannabis lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. Its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company, cannabis is more than just a plant – it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company’s history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today.

