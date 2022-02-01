CharmHealth Announces Innovation Challenge Winners

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bioverge—CharmHealth, the leading cloud-based health IT platform for independent medical practices, today announced the winners of their second annual Innovation Challenge and Showcase, the company’s digital healthcare competition.





CharmHealth invited seed-stage startups, entrepreneurs, developers, students and nonprofits to present their promising ideas to a select panel of judges. The Challenge recognized innovations that have strong potential for solving unmet needs in healthcare with well-defined, technically viable solutions.

“Our purpose is to bring technological innovation to the point of care. This Challenge is part of our commitment to serving as the innovation hub of health tech,” said Pramila Srinivasan, Ph.D., CEO of CharmHealth. “This has the potential to deliver game-changing benefits in healthcare, for example, by accelerating cures for life-threatening conditions, fostering novel treatments for chronic conditions, or improving access to medical care in remote parts of the world.”

Two participants were recognized as first place winners and two for second place. CharmHealth congratulates the following winners:

First Place

Dr. Arthur Wallace, MD, Ph.D., Founder, Atapir



Category: Telehealth and Telemedicine

Atapir designs cost-effective medical devices which prioritize patient safety and streamline patient care to reduce the risk of respiratory and cardiac arrest in hospitalized and nursing home patients. Privately held, the company is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. It comprises an experienced team of scientists and engineers, clinicians, and seasoned business professionals with a track record of bringing new medical devices to market.

Jonathan Gasson, CEO, CereVu Medical



Category: Telehealth and Telemedicine

CereVu Medical has developed a real-time, objective pain assessment system. The device objectively measures pain and tracks the effectiveness of treatment, allowing physicians to deliver the right treatment at the time the patient needs it most. CereVu is a private company working with doctors and nurses toward the common goal of improving patient care through enhanced pain management.

Second Place

Rob Royea, CEO, Histolix



Category: Tech-Led Innovations

Histolix has developed a novel point-of-care histopathology solution enabling direct-to-digital diagnosis of tissue in surgery suites and at the clinical point of care, delivering high-quality digitized images to permit rapid diagnosis. This can eliminate the need for time-consuming and expensive histologic procedures required to produce paraffin sections on glass slides, enabling same-day patient diagnosis and potentially reducing the requirement of additional surgical procedures.

Richard Henson, CEO, ValVention



Category: Tech-Led Innovations

ValVention is a company devoted to mitigating structural heart disease through the development of next-generation transcatheter heart valves and minimally invasive cardiac support technology. Focused on unmet clinical needs, these innovations aim to address valvular heart disease and reduce the burden of heart failure diseases.

Honorable Mentions

Amelia Virtual Care



Category: Tech-Led Innovations



Amelia is an all-in-one VR platform that brings the power of virtual reality to mental health professionals. Trusted by over 2,000 therapists, Amelia equips mental health professionals’ therapy sessions with a wide range of immersive environments that may be used as complementary tools during intervention.

Posted



Category: Tech-Led Innovations



Posted provides practices the tools to submit the strongest medical insurance claims confidently and get paid faster.

Skali



Category: Telehealth and Telemedicine



Skali is a unique platform, specializing in the delivery of healthcare to locations in which people often have no access to a physician and helping businesses streamline their emergency response processes.

Telebionix



Category: Disease Management



Telebionix builds tools for the future of healthcare where AI-driven, easy-to-use remote devices will serve as a solution for doctors, patients and caregivers. Its central objective is to improve access to healthcare and, in turn, save lives.

Grants were provided exclusively by CharmHealth as part of their annual Innovation Challenge and Showcase event. Winners and select participants of the CharmHealth Innovation Challenge will gain access to opportunities for additional funding, go-to-market support, and mentorship from industry leaders including iValley Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Tri-Valley Ventures, and from the Charm Health + Bioverge Digital Transformation Fund.

The CharmHealth Innovation Challenge and Showcase was held during Charmalot 2022, a two-day conference bringing together healthcare providers, practice administrators, innovators and developers. The event convened 25-plus digital health innovators in an immersive, educational experience to discuss the latest innovative technological solutions and new business models of care.

CharmHealth + Bioverge Digital Health Technology-Focused Venture Fund

CharmHealth and partner Bioverge, a leading Silicon Valley venture firm and investment platform, seek to invest in a diversified group of premier digital healthcare startups tackling some of humanity’s biggest challenges, each carefully selected for their potential to impact the world and generate outsized financial returns.

About CharmHealth

CharmHealth is created by California-based MedicalMine Inc., a leading cloud-based health IT platform for independent practices. CharmHealth’s mission is to empower independent medical groups with clinical and financial technology tools that improve provider experience and patient outcomes. CharmHealth’s integrated cloud-based product suite is built to provide superior patient care, reduce delivery costs, and provide exceptional access to patients’ medical data. For more information on CharmHealth, visit www.charmhealth.com. To get breaking news, follow the company on Twitter @charmhealth and Facebook at www.facebook.com/charmhealth.

All brand names and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: CharmHealth, Bioverge, Innovation Challenge, Charmalot, Pramila Srinivasan, digital health, healthcare, health care, healthcare innovation, venture capital, healthcare investment, telehealth, telemedicine, disease management, mHealth, insurtech

Contacts

Media Contact:

Dottie O’Rourke, for CharmHealth



TECHMarket Communications



650-344-1260



[email protected]