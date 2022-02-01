CharmHealth Advances Provider and Patient Intelligence With AI

Innovations Provide Doctors New Methods to Diagnose, Treat and Deliver More Personalized Patient Care

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—CharmHealth, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, today announced three breakthroughs to improve patient care. With the launch of its new Chart Note Assist, the company incorporated sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) into its electronic health record (EHR) platform to instantly surface relevant patient data, providing physicians with key diagnostic insights and generating potential treatment plans. Additionally, CharmHealth announced that it now can integrate patient records from other providers as well as pull in data from a patient’s health and wellness apps and devices to create a more complete profile for better overall outcomes and greater convenience.





“CharmHealth’s EHR platform has always been powerful and compelling, but users now benefit from a new level of intelligence,” said Pramila Srinivasan, Ph.D., CEO of CharmHealth. “By making it remarkably simple to integrate patient health data and information into a single platform, AI uncovers richer diagnostic insights from millions of data points. This results in a care experience that is much more tailored to the individual.”

A Smarter Way to Chart

Chart Notes are a cornerstone of CharmHealth’s EHR platform. Doctors use them to enter and track symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment plans, as well as any labs or prescriptions. Now, with the launch of Chart Note Assist, the CharmHealth AI propagates care suggestions in real time as notes are written. Chart Note Assist also pulls in data from previous notes, flagging things like drug interactions or recommending specific medication combinations for best results. This shifts the physician’s job beyond that of notetaker so that he or she can focus on listening to and examining the patient rather than typing on a laptop.

Because CharmHealth leverages Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), Chart Note Assist also can pull in data from other providers, even if they don’t use CharmHealth. This benefits doctors and patients by making relevant case information accessible to authorized parties, giving a more complete picture of patient health. Physicians can then review what the AI suggests in terms of a diagnosis and treatment plan, leveraging it to inform their decisions or overruling it in lieu of their own professional opinion.

More Engaging Patient Experience

CharmHealth also made meaningful updates to its Patient Engagement Portal — the destination where they can request appointments, send messages to their doctor, or get lab and test results. The new enhancements make it possible for patients to integrate their own health and fitness monitoring tools, whether it is an Apple Watch, a Fitbit, or data collected in an app. Patients bring all their health data into a single place, which helps them get more out of their devices. This information can also assist their physicians and the CharmHealth AI, enabling them to spot any noticeable changes in a patient’s health and inform the diagnosis.

CharmHealth made additional updates to incorporate patient reminders. This helpful feature can be set for medication adherence, appointments and payments to keep patients on track.

To learn more about all the ways CharmHealth is dedicated to improving healthcare, including through its latest product advances, go to www.charmhealth.com.

About CharmHealth

CharmHealth is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions that empower healthcare organizations to deliver efficient, high-quality care. With a focus on interoperability, patient engagement, and streamlined workflows, CharmHealth offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern healthcare. For more information on CharmHealth, visit www.charmhealth.com. To get breaking news, follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and @charmhealth.

All brand names and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: CharmHealth, Pramila Srinivasan, AI, artificial intelligence, generative AI, digital health, healthcare, health care, healthcare innovation, healthcare technology, healthcare investment, EHR, electronic health record, health and wellness, fitness app, disease management, mHealth, insurtech, FHIR

Contacts

Media Contact:

Dottie O’Rourke, for CharmHealth



TECHMarket Communications



650-344-1260



[email protected]