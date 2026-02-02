CHAR Tech to Host February 18 Investor Update Call & Announces RSU and Options Grant

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR Tech” or “the Company“) (TSXV:YES)(FSE:68K) a leader in sustainable biomass energy solutions, will host a live investor update call on February 18, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST with a live Q&A session following the presentation.

Management will provide more details on the significant recent milestones CHAR Tech has achieved, an overview of operational progress, strategic priorities and expected developments as the Company continues advancing its renewable energy and biocarbon, and PFAS destruction, platforms.

Investors and interested parties are invited to register via the following Microsoft Teams link:

Investor Call Registration Link

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,618,042 incentive stock options to employees, consultants, directors and officers of CHAR Tech, which are exercisable into common shares of CHAR Tech at a price of $0.30 per common share and expire on January 30th, 2031. Of the grant, 400,000 options vest immediately, and the remaining 1,218,042 vest with time and performance milestones over the next 48 months. CHAR Tech also announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,336,636 Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) to employees, consultants and officers of CHAR Tech that vest after one year from the date of issue. The foregoing grants are subject to the Company’s Amended and Restated Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES; FSE:68K) is a Canadian clean-technology company developing first-in-kind high-temperature pyrolysis (“HTP“) systems that process unmerchantable wood and organic waste to generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas or green hydrogen, and a solid biocarbon that serves as a carbon-neutral, drop-in replacement for metallurgical coal.

CHAR Tech’s HTP platform is also advancing a new vertical focused on the permanent destruction of PFAS in wastewater biosolids. Operating at temperatures sufficient to break down long-chain fluorinated compounds, the system enables municipalities and industrial operators to eliminate PFAS while converting biosolids into energy and low-carbon solid products.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654 Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about CHAR and its business and operations. The words “may”, “would”, “will”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR Tech, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the timing for full facility construction, securing project financing, expectations regarding the offtake agreements, future plans, operations and activities, expectations regarding the scale up of production, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements reflect CHAR Tech’s current views and ‎intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR Tech, and are subject to ‎certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR Tech’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated January 27th, 2026 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, and available under CHAR Tech’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ‎entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR Tech does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ‎is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR Tech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ‎any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

